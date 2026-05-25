Queensland's Education Minister Enters Meetings to Dark Humour Entrance Music, Ombudsman Steps Down Amid Capacity Pressures

Queensland's Education Minister has been spotted entering meetings to dark humour entrance music, a move that has not been lost on his colleagues. The Minister, who also holds the arts portfolio, has been known to use this approach in some department meetings since last year. In other news, the state's education minister has announced that he will be stepping down as the Ombudsman, a role that he has held for almost six years. The decision to step down has been met with surprise, with many questioning whether it was his own call.

Queensland 's Education Minister has been spotted entering meetings to dark humour entrance music, a move that has not been lost on his colleagues. The Minister, who also holds the arts portfolio, has been known to use this approach in some department meetings since last year.

In other news, the state's education minister has announced that he will be stepping down as the Ombudsman, a role that he has held for almost six years. The decision to step down has been met with surprise, with many questioning whether it was his own call. The Ombudsman's role is to oversee the state's prison system, which has been plagued by capacity pressures.

The system has seen a 54 per cent increase in prisoners over the last decade, with the current built-cell capacity figure standing at 144.4 per cent. The state's 13 high-security prisons are still sitting above 140 per cent built-cell capacity, with the department working closely with police to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, a new political party has been registered in the state: Queensland Socialists. The party's registered officer is a state school teacher who has been involved in the 'Fightback' movement. The party's registration has been met with interest, with some speculating that it may be a precursor to a larger movement. In other news, a council adviser's contract has been extended, despite the adviser being on leave.

The extension has been met with surprise, with some questioning whether it was necessary. The adviser's role is to provide support to the council, and the extension is seen as a commitment to providing the necessary support





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Queensland Education Minister Ombudsman Capacity Pressures New Political Party

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