Queensland's Patrick Carrigan Faces Ankle Injury Concern Ahead of State of Origin Game Two

Brisbane Broncos lock Patrick Carrigan sustained an ankle injury in the club loss to St George Illawarra, putting his State of Origin participation at risk. Queensland considers replacement options including Reuben Cotter, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, and experienced props like Corey Horsburgh.

The Brisbane Broncos lock forward, likely referring to Patrick Carrigan , faced an anxious wait after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's 30-26 loss to St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Reports indicated he was seen leaving in a moonboot, raising fears he could miss upcoming matches. Carrigan is expected to undergo scans on his left ankle which he injured during the contest. This injury occurred just days after he came off the bench in the Maroons' narrow 22-20 loss to New South Wales in Sydney on Wednesday night. He has been a consistent selection for Queensland, having played 13 consecutive State of Origin games since his debut in 2022.

His potential absence would be a significant blow for Queensland ahead of Game Two in Melbourne on June 17. In the club match against the Dragons, Carrigan played the first 32 minutes before being replaced. He attempted to return, spending time on an exercise bike early in the second half and then going back onto the field, but lasted only about 10 minutes before the injury forced him off again.

Queensland's coach may have been reassured by Carrigan's desire to continue, but the visible struggle was apparent. Reuben Cotter, who played second-row in the recent Origin match, is considered versatile enough to fill the middle position if needed. Another option is to bring in Dolphins second-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, who was the 20th man in Game One. Both Finefeuiaki and another potential debutant, Luki, have yet to make their Origin debuts.

Should Queensland opt for a direct replacement in the middle, several former Queensland representatives stand out. Among them are Dolphins co-captain Tom Gilbert, Canberra's Corey Horsburgh, and Gold Coast's Moeaki Fotuaika. Horsburgh, in particular, delivered an impressive performance for the Raiders in their 26-12 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, accumulating 165 running metres from 18 carries, while also making 27 tackles and missing only one, showcasing his durability and work rate





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State Of Origin Patrick Carrigan Queensland Maroons Ankle Injury Brisbane Broncos Reuben Cotter Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Corey Horsburgh Rugby League

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