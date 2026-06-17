Queensland's Stunning Comeback Secures State of Origin Decider

Queensland set up a State of Origin decider with a remarkable 44-24 victory over NSW in Game 2, thanks to a stunning second-half performance that will go down as one of Queensland's finest and one of New South Wales' most disastrous. The Maroons' comeback was led by skipper Cameron Munster and debutant Selwyn Cobbo, who scored a hat-trick, while NSW's ill-discipline and inability to turn momentum cost them dearly.

Queensland staged a remarkable comeback to win Game 2 of the State of Origin series 44-24 over NSW, setting up a decider at Suncorp Stadium.

Trailing 12-8 at halftime, the Maroons scored six tries in the second half to secure a 20-point victory in front of a record Origin crowd of 91,761. Queensland skipper Cameron Munster had one of his finest games in maroon, while debutant Selwyn Cobbo scored a hat-trick to lead the Maroons to one of their most famous comeback wins.

NSW entered the clash favored to wrap up the series but will be in a state of shock after the second-half onslaught that saw them give up 36 points. The Blues' ill-discipline and inability to turn momentum cost them dearly. Queensland was the first to break out of the opening arm wrestle with a slick break down the right edge from Cobbo that led to a penalty goal.

However, NSW quickly responded with a try from debutant Mark Nawaqanitawase. The Maroons scored an outstanding try against the run of play, with Munster's pass reminiscent of a Shane Warne leg break. Cobbo scored two tries in quick succession after halftime, and Jojo Fifita made it three tries in the opening 18 minutes of the half for the Maroons. NSW's Nawaqanitawase and Tabuai-Fidow scored tries, but it was not enough to stop the Maroons' momentum.

Mitch Barnett's consolation try with four minutes remaining proved little solace for the Blues, who now face a must-win game 3 at Suncorp Stadium





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