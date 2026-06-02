Queensland Teen Charged With Planning School Attack Amid Online Radicalisation Concerns

A 13‑year‑old boy in Queensland has been charged after detectives uncovered evidence of a planned violent attack at a local school, including extremist footage from a New Zealand mosque massacre and Russian school shootings. The case raises questions about youth radicalisation and law enforcement responses.

In a surprising development that has rattled the community of Queensland , a 13‑year‑old boy was charged by counter‑terrorism detectives who said the teenager had been planning a violent attack at a local school.

The case unfolded after detectives reviewed surveillance footage from a convenience store, which revealed a series of suspicious images and a recording that contained the livestream of a recent mosque massacre in New Zealand. The footage captured the boy interacting with the video, raising concerns that he had become influenced by brutal online content. Detectives executed a search warrant at the boy's residence on Saturday and seized electronic devices.

Those devices included a video recording of the New Zealand mosque massacre that had been live‑streamed on social media. In addition, prosecutors alleged that the teen was also exposed to heavily graphic videos of Russian school shootings and stabbings, which the boy had reportedly studied to inform his own plans. He was reportedly seen staging threats toward a service station worker in Maryborough, an act that led to his first arrest.

After a preliminary police interview, the 13‑year‑old was released but was rearrested a day later by members of the Counter-Terrorism Investigation Group. He was formally charged with one count of preparation or planning to cause death or grievous bodily harm, as well as possession or control of violent extremist material obtained or accessed through a private network.

Acting Detective Superintendent Jason Hindmarsh stated that the evidence was enough to bring the case to court, though he could not disclose the details of the alleged threat to the school. Senior police officials emphasised that this was the first prosecution in Queensland under a newly enacted offence that covers the planning of mass violence. They announced a commitment to cooperate with community partners to safeguard the safety of students and residents.

The approaching hearing at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court is likely to set a precedent for how youth radicals are handled within the Australian legal system. Opponents of the prosecution argue that the teenager may need more rehabilitation than punishment, but law enforcement insists that a clear line was crossed when a young individual premeditated an attack on innocent classmates.

Whether the judge will convict or opt for a diversion program remains a critical question as authorities monitor the broader issue of online radicalisation in Queensland and nationwide





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Teenage Terrorism School Violence Queensland Counter Terrorism Online Radicalization

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