Explore Queensland's premier destinations including the Gold Coast and Brisbane. Discover top hotels, local dining, and activities ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Summer Olympics.

Queensland presents a compelling summer holiday destination within Australia, offering a mainland coastline that stretches more than 7000 kilometres. The state comprises nearly a quarter of the country, featuring diverse terrain from lush rainforests to iconic beaches. This extensive region provides ample opportunities for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure across its varied landscapes.

Coastal and Natural Highlights of Queensland

The Sunshine State boasts some of Australia's most beautiful stretches of sand, catering to a wide range of preferences. Visitors can experience the glamour of surfing at the iconic Surfers Paradise Beach or enjoy a quieter atmosphere at Froggy Beach. This local favorite is situated between Snapper Rocks and Point Danger on the southern end of the Gold Coast.

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For those seeking natural beauty, the hinterland behind the Gold Coast offers vast rainforest experiences at Lamington and Springbrook national parks. Travelers can also escape the bustle of Brisbane by visiting Mount Coot-tha Reserve. Located less than 10 kilometres out of town, this reserve features 50 kilometres of trails and the highest Summit Lookout providing panoramic views of the city.

Queensland's natural crown jewel is the world-famous Great Barrier Reef. Recognized as the largest living structure on Earth, this marine wonder adds significant appeal to the state's tourism portfolio. The combination of coastal beauty and natural landmarks makes Queensland a distinct travel hub.

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Culinary Destinations and Local Produce

Queensland serves as a paradise for food lovers, blending Modern Australian cuisine with Asian-inspired influences. Seafood is a dominant feature, with establishments like the Gold Coast Fisherman's Co-Operative at The Spit and Peter's Fish Market on Main Beach offering cooked prawns and freshly shucked oysters. These venues allow for pleasant waterside picnics.

For fine dining, the Marina Mirage at Main Beach hosts MĀRE Restaurant by La Luna. Regional produce is also highly praised, particularly the beef from Rockhampton, known as Australia's beef capital. This high-quality meat is readily available throughout the state.

Native Bush Tucker and fresh fruits are essential experiences for visitors. The region produces delicious fresh fruits such as Bowen mangoes, pineapples, and papaya. Additionally, native macadamias, often referred to as Queensland nuts, provide a unique local indulgence for tourists exploring the area.

Gold Coast Accommodation and Activities

Travelers can begin their journey by flying into Coolangatta, the gateway to the Gold Coast. The voco Gold Coast in the heart of Surfer's Paradise serves as an ideal base, located near the bustling Cavill Avenue. After checking in, guests can stroll to the nearby Surfers Paradise Beer Garden. Established in 1925, this landmark pub is famous for its Sip and Shell offering featuring Coffin Bay Oysters and Limoncello Spritz.

Local dining options include the Sandbar and the family-run Alfresco Italian. The voco Gold Coast also features three restaurants for guests. The property is situated only 350 metres from the golden sands of Surfers Paradise Beach, where the local Surf Life Saving Club offers a spot for morning coffee.

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Activities in the area are plentiful. The G-Link tram provides transport from the voco to the Pacific Fair shopping centre for 50 cents. Afterward, visitors can admire views from the SkyPoint Observation Deck, located 230 metres above the city. Theme parks like Warner Bros. Movie World feature a recently opened Wizard of Oz precinct and a new Spy Chase Stunt Show.

Sea World offers 2.5-hour evening or sightseeing cruises covering the local canals and Broadbeach. To enhance the stay, guests can book higher category rooms at voco with lush hinterland or ocean views. The Retreat Suites include king-size beds and free-standing bathtubs, while Spa Suites offer three distinct spaces with wraparound windows.

Brisbane Hotels and Upcoming Olympic Events

With the 2032 Brisbane Summer Olympics fast approaching, visiting Brisbane is timely. Australia's third largest city is located about 80km north of the Gold Coast. The Brisbane river, known as Maiwar in local Indigenous languages and the Brown Snake by locals, is a distinctive city feature.

The Alva Hotel Brisbane is located to the north-east of the business district in Fortitude Valley. This design-rich hotel is tucked away near the river's edge. Rooms feature blush tones with purple accents, contemporary abstract art, and surprising details. The hotel connects with the local music and dining scene, featuring hourly light displays across its exterior from 6pm each evening.

Guests at The Alva can wander down to Howard Smith Wharves. This area offers the Story Bridge Adventure Climb and restaurants like Greca, a contemporary Greek taverna, and Stanley, which serves Australian-Cantonese cuisine. The proximity to these cultural and culinary hubs enhances the urban experience in Brisbane.