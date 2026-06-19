Queensland voters show increased support for Olympic preparations

A new poll reveals rising confidence in Queensland's 2032 Olympic Games preparation, with 53% rating the government's work as good, up from 39% last year. However, political divides persist.

Voters in Queensland are increasingly satisfied with the state's preparation for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games , according to a recent Resolve Political Monitor survey. The poll, conducted between June 8 and 13, found that 53 percent of respondents rate the preparation as very or fairly good, up from 39 percent in a similar survey last August.

Only 33 percent now view it as poor, compared to 29 percent previously. This shift suggests growing confidence in the Crisafulli LNP government's handling of the event, with most Queenslanders expressing positive feelings about the Games.

However, political divisions are evident, particularly among voters who do not support major parties, who are evenly split in their assessment. The survey also highlighted specific issues, such as the government's decision to build a 3.8 billion dollar stadium at Victoria Park. While 55 percent of voters support this choice, 28 percent oppose it, reflecting lingering discontent over a broken promise to locate the stadium elsewhere.

The government, led by Premier David Crisafulli, came to power in October 2024 after promising a review of venue planning. The poll indicates that despite some controversy, the majority of Queenslanders remain optimistic about the global event, which is less than seven years away. The state's preparation has been a key focus since the Games were awarded, with ongoing debates about infrastructure and budget.

Among the 434 voters surveyed, 62 percent feel very or fairly positive about the Games themselves, while 26 percent hold negative views. The remaining 12 percent are neutral or undecided. These numbers represent a significant improvement from earlier polls, suggesting that recent government actions, including the Victoria Park stadium decision, have bolstered public confidence. Nonetheless, the government faces challenges in maintaining support, especially as opposition to specific policies remains.

Acting Olympics Minister Andrew Powell, along with other officials, has been actively promoting the benefits of the Games. As the event approaches, continued public engagement and transparent planning will be crucial for sustaining positive sentiment





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