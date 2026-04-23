Queensland Watchdog Refuses Release of Greyhound Racing Facility Records

Queensland's racing integrity watchdog has rejected a Right to Information request for records related to safety and animal welfare at The Q greyhound racing facility, citing the massive volume of documents involved. The decision has sparked criticism from animal welfare advocates who believe the records would reveal a concerning pattern of injuries and fatalities.

Queensland 's racing integrity watchdog, the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC), has declined a request for information regarding safety and animal welfare at the state's premier greyhound racing facility, The Q . The decision hinges on the sheer volume of documentation generated since the $90 million complex near Ipswich opened its doors last year.

A Right to Information application, submitted by a major news outlet, initially sought a comprehensive collection of records pertaining to track safety and the wellbeing of greyhounds racing at The Q. The timeframe for the request encompassed the initial four months of operation, beginning with trial runs in March 2025 and concluding at the end of June. Despite significant efforts to refine the scope of the application – including narrowing the time period, focusing solely on safety and welfare concerns, and limiting correspondence to senior management – QRIC maintains that fulfilling the request would necessitate a substantial commitment of staff time, spanning several weeks.

The estimated number of documents falling under the purview of the application is staggering, ranging from 8,000 to 15,000. This immense quantity has sparked criticism from animal welfare advocates, who argue it underscores the inherent dangers of the track. Critics point to a rising number of greyhound fatalities and injuries at The Q as evidence of systemic issues.

Animal welfare groups have voiced strong condemnation, suggesting the facility represents a significant investment in an industry that prioritizes gambling profits over animal wellbeing. The Q was touted by the state government as a world-class venue designed to enhance safety standards, but concerns persist that these promises have not materialized. The lack of transparency surrounding the internal documentation is particularly troubling, as it prevents independent scrutiny of the track's operations and the effectiveness of safety measures.

QRIC has refrained from disclosing the specific content of the documents, including the proportion directly related to injuries, track conditions, or veterinary care, citing the need for individual assessment of each record. However, advocates argue that the sheer volume of material is indicative of a deeper problem, suggesting that the track's internal records are saturated with welfare concerns.

The Racing Minister, Tim Mander, deflected responsibility for the situation, attributing the commissioning and construction of The Q to the previous Labor government. He asserted that the current government is committed to ensuring the track adheres to animal welfare standards through the oversight of QRIC and Racing Queensland.

However, critics point out that the current Liberal National Party (LNP) government has been in power for nine months, during which time The Q was certified and opened under Mander’s watch. Data from the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds indicates that 32 greyhounds have died at the track, a figure that Racing Queensland has not disputed.

QRIC’s refusal to release the documents is not based on claims of sensitivity or exemption, but rather on the logistical challenges of processing such a large volume of records. Advocates are calling for greater transparency across the greyhound racing industry, including public access to greyhound tracking data and comprehensive injury records.

While a Racing Queensland spokesperson declined to comment on the documentation volume, they claimed that serious injury rates at The Q have decreased significantly since racing commenced, stating that 99.8% of greyhounds race without sustaining a serious injury. This claim, however, does little to assuage concerns about the overall welfare of greyhounds at the facility and the lack of public access to the data supporting these assertions





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