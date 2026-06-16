Queenslanders Urged to Check Old Lottery Tickets as $774,826 Prize Nears Expiry

A division one lottery prize of $774,826.59 from 2019 is about to expire in Queensland. The winning ticket was purchased at Gatton Plaza Newsagency but never claimed. Residents are urged to check their old tickets before the seven-year deadline ends in weeks.

Queensland residents are being urged to check their old lottery tickets as a prize of $774,826.59 from a 2019 draw is set to expire within weeks.

The winning ticket was purchased on July 6, 2019, at Gatton Plaza Newsagency in the Lockyer Valley region. However, the ticket was not registered to a Lott Members Club Card, meaning the winner has no automated notification. The Lott, Queensland's official lottery operator, has been unable to identify the mystery holder despite extensive publicity. The winning numbers for the Saturday Gold Lotto draw were 30, 23, 15, 44, 18, and 41, with supplementary numbers 1 and 5.

The ticket matched five of the six main numbers to secure the division one prize. The prize has grown with interest over the years but will revert to the Queensland state government after the seven-year claim deadline, which is just weeks away. This situation is not unique. Across Australia, millions of dollars in lottery prizes go unclaimed each year due to lost tickets, forgotten purchases, or unawareness.

In Queensland, the Unclaimed Lotteries Act gives winners seven years to come forward, after which funds are transferred to the state government. The Lott emphasizes that winners should sign the back of their tickets and register them to a player card to avoid missing out. The mystery winner is urged to contact The Lott on 131 868 immediately to begin the claim process.

The Lott's spokesperson said, 'It is hard to believe, but our mystery winner may have no idea they have been holding a ticket worth $774,826.59 for almost seven years. We urge everyone in Queensland to double-check any old tickets from 2019.

' Lottery experts advise that unclaimed prizes often result from tickets being placed in wallets, glove compartments, or drawers and forgotten. The Lott recommends checking tickets soon after each draw, especially for unregistered tickets. For this particular prize, the claim deadline is rapidly approaching, and if not claimed, the money will be used for community projects and bonus draws in Queensland.

Other states have different timelines: New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory allow six years, while Western Australia and Victoria have a 12-month claim period. This serves as a reminder for all lottery players to always check their tickets and register them when possible. If you or someone you know purchased a ticket at Gatton Plaza Newsagency in early July 2019, now is the time to look for it.

The Lott has set up a dedicated hotline and website page to assist claimants. The chance of having an unclaimed winning ticket is slim, but for someone in Queensland, that chance is real-and worth nearly $775,000





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