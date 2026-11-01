Queensman Arrested After Halloween Police Chase Ends in Golf Course Collision

A Queensland man was arrested after a dangerous Halloween police chase that ended when he allegedly hit a police car on a Malabar golf course. He faces five charges.

Queensland authorities have detained a local man following a chaotic police pursuit on Saturday that concluded with a collision involving a police vehicle. The dramatic events unfolded during the Halloween festivities, drawing attention from residents who were out celebrating in their neighborhoods. The incident began when the driver allegedly failed to stop for a routine breath test, leading to a high-speed chase through suburban streets.

High Speed Pursuit Through Suburbs

The pursuit started on Anzac Parade when the thirty-eight-year-old driver refused to pull over for a mandatory breathalyzer check. According to police reports, the vehicle immediately accelerated to speeds exceeding one hundred kilometers per hour. This was a severe violation of the local fifty-kilometer per hour speed limit imposed in that specific zone.

Also read Cost of living protests to spread to Germany and reignite in France on Halloween

As the chase continued, the driver displayed reckless behavior by driving on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle sped down Austral Street before turning onto Bilga Crescent. Witnesses observed the car weaving through the area at excessive speeds, causing significant concern among locals and prompting immediate police response to contain the situation.

Dramatic Golf Course Arrival And Foot Flight

The wild chase came to a surreal conclusion when the vehicle veered onto the grounds of The Coast Golf Club in Malabar. Drivers are rarely seen on the sixteenth hole, especially during a high-speed evasion attempt. The location provided an unusual backdrop as the driver attempted to ditch the car on the course while families were out for Halloween celebrations.

Advertisement

After abandoning the vehicle, the man attempted to evade capture by hiding in a residential front yard. Witness Gillian Oliver described seeing a man lying on the ground beneath a hedge and wall. Suddenly, a small white car screeched to a halt nearby. The fugitive quickly stood up, entered the vehicle, and they fled up Anzac Parade on the wrong side of the road.

Cornered And Arrested By Police

The pursuit finally ended on Soul Arch Avenue where the duo was cornered by law enforcement. In a desperate final act, the suspects allegedly reversed their hatchback directly into a police car. This collision marked the end of the high-speed chase and allowed officers to safely approach the vehicle and effect arrests for the individuals involved.

Christopher Perry, a thirty-eight-year-old concreter from Queensland, is currently facing five serious charges related to the incident. Sanara Rogers, age forty-five, faces one count of resisting police during the arrest process. Perry remains behind bars after his bid for bail was rejected by the court.