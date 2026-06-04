Quick Lamb Biryani with Crispy Paneer

A speedy yet flavorful lamb biryani made with spiced mince, fluffy rice, and tender cauliflower, topped with golden-fried paneer. Ready in under 30 minutes.

This quick and hearty biryani brings together spiced lamb mince, fluffy rice, and tender cauliflower, crowned with golden-fried paneer. It is bold, warming, and ready in a flash.

Perfect for busy weeknights when you crave something satisfying and aromatic without spending hours in the kitchen. The combination of fragrant spices, juicy lamb, and creamy paneer makes every bite a delight, while the cauliflower adds a subtle earthiness that balances the richness. Whether you are cooking for family or impressing guests, this dish delivers restaurant-quality flavor in under 30 minutes. To begin, heat half of the oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over medium heat.

Add the lamb mince, season generously with salt and black pepper, and cook for about 6 minutes, breaking up the mince with a wooden spoon until it is browned and crumbly. The key here is to let the lamb develop a deep brown crust for maximum flavor.

Then, add finely grated ginger, minced garlic, garam masala, ground cumin, saffron threads (previously bloomed in warm water for 5-10 minutes to release their golden color and exotic aroma), and green cardamom pods. Stir continuously for 2 minutes until the spices become fragrant and coat the meat evenly. The aroma at this stage is intoxicating.

Next, pour in about 1 cup of water or broth and bring to a simmer. Scatter bite-sized cauliflower florets over the lamb, then sprinkle in a handful of fresh mint and cilantro. Cover the saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, reduce the heat to low, and let it cook gently for 15 minutes. This slow steaming allows the cauliflower to become tender without turning mushy, and the flavors meld together beautifully.

After the time is up, remove the pan from heat and let it stand, still covered, for 4 minutes. This resting period is crucial for the grains of rice (if using pre-cooked rice) to absorb any remaining moisture and to allow the dish to settle. While the biryani rests, prepare the garnish. In a large frying pan, heat the remaining oil over high heat.

Add a handful of fresh curry leaves and cook for about 30 seconds until they turn crisp and fragrant. Be careful not to burn them. Using a slotted spoon, remove the curry leaves and set aside. In the same oil, add cubed paneer (about 8 ounces) and cook, turning occasionally, for 3 minutes until all sides are golden brown and slightly crispy.

The paneer will absorb some of the spiced oil, making it incredibly flavorful. For extra crunch, you can also add a few cashews or almonds and toast them alongside the paneer.

Finally, gently fluff the cooked basmati rice with a fork to separate the grains. You should have pre-cooked the rice earlier - aim for long-grain basmati that is boiled until just tender, then drained. To assemble, spread a layer of rice in a serving platter, spoon the lamb and cauliflower mixture over it, and top with more rice. Garnish with the fried curry leaves, golden paneer cubes, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro.

Serve immediately with a side of cooling raita or a simple cucumber salad. The contrast of warm spices and cool yogurt is sublime. For the best results, use high-quality saffron and bloom it in warm water or milk - never hot water as that can destroy the delicate flavor. You can substitute lamb with ground chicken or beef, but adjust cooking times accordingly.

This biryani is also excellent with a handful of raisins or chopped dried apricots added during the final cooking stage. Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to two days and taste even better the next day as the flavors continue to develop. Reheat gently in a skillet with a splash of water to restore moisture. This recipe yields about 4 servings and is easily doubled for a crowd





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Lamb Biryani Quick Recipe Paneer Cauliflower Indian Cuisine

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Spiced Lamb Mince Biryani RecipeThis quick and hearty meal brings together spiced lamb mince, fluffy rice and tender cauliflower. Crowned with golden-fried paneer, it's bold, warming and ready in a flash.

Read more »