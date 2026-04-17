R&B Singer D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenage Girl's Death Found in His Vehicle

R&B artist D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a severely decomposed body in his Tesla. The victim, 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was reported missing earlier this year and her remains were found in an abandoned vehicle towed from the Hollywood Hills. The singer's legal team asserts his innocence, stating that evidence will show he was not responsible for her death.

Los Angeles authorities have arrested R&B musician D4vd , identified as David Anthony Burke , in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . The severely decomposed remains of the teenager were discovered in the musician's Tesla. Police were alerted in September to a foul odor emanating from an impounded vehicle registered to Burke, which had been towed from the Hollywood Hills after appearing abandoned.

Upon investigation, detectives found a dismembered body that was subsequently identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez. She had been reported missing in 2024 and was last seen in Lake Elsinore, a considerable distance southeast of central Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Rivas Hernandez had been deceased within the vehicle for a prolonged period before her discovery.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the arrest, stating that the case was expected to be presented to the Major Crimes Division for review to determine if sufficient evidence existed to file charges. Prior to this arrest, a spokesperson for the singer had informed NBC News in September that Burke was cooperating fully with law enforcement. During that month, police also obtained a search warrant for a residence Burke was occupying in the Hollywood Hills.

In a statement issued to The Guardian, Burke's legal representatives, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, firmly maintained his innocence. They emphasized that no indictment had been returned by a grand jury and no criminal complaint had been formally filed, characterizing David's status as being detained solely under suspicion. The lawyers asserted that the forthcoming evidence would unequivocally demonstrate that David Burke did not commit the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and was not the cause of her death.

Burke, who spent his formative years in Houston, gained significant recognition around 2022 as a breakout artist, propelled by a series of viral TikTok hits. His song Romantic Homicide, which features lyrics pertaining to death, has attracted renewed attention in light of these events. His considerable internet popularity paved the way for collaborations with established artists such as SZA and Kali Uchis. At the time of Rivas Hernandez’s body discovery, Burke was actively engaged in a concert tour, which was subsequently cancelled.

As the circumstances surrounding Rivas Hernandez’s death remain under intense scrutiny, the case has captured the attention of internet sleuths who have actively sought to uncover any connections between her and Burke. Further details emerged in September when NBCLA reported that, according to his sister, Celeste was on her way to watch a movie with Burke shortly before her disappearance. The ongoing investigation aims to piece together the events leading up to this tragic discovery and to determine the full extent of Burke's involvement, if any.

The legal process will now involve a thorough examination of all evidence by the District Attorney's office to ascertain the appropriate course of action regarding potential charges against the musician.





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D4vd David Anthony Burke Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Investigation Los Angeles Police Department

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