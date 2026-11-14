South Sydney meet with Sam Walker as Roosters exit looms

South Sydney officials have met with Sam Walker in Brisbane as the Roosters prepare to move the halfback on immediately after contract talks collapsed. The Rabbitohs want him now but lack the salary cap space for his $1 million-a-year deal.

South Sydney officials have met with Sam Walker in a bid to lure the premiership-winning halfback from arch rivals the Roosters. Sources not authorised to speak publicly said the Rabbitohs had met with Walker in Brisbane, where he is part of the Kangaroos World Cup squad.

The meeting comes after contract extension talks between Walker and the Roosters spectacularly unravelled. Walker remains contracted to the premiers until the end of next year, but the Roosters are prepared to get him off their books immediately. The Rabbitohs are open to taking Walker straight away, but do not have the salary cap space to meet his contract figure of about $1 million a year.

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Salary Cap Hurdles Complicate Transfer

The Roosters would likely need to chip in part of Walker's freight to get him to move immediately, given most clubs cannot get near his asking price. However, it is unlikely the Roosters would subsidise a move to their fiercest rivals, as they did to get Brandon Smith off their roster. That adds further intrigue to the storied rivalry between the foundation clubs.

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While several high-profile Rabbitohs are off contract from 2028, including Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham and Jack Wighton, none of them have been asked to make way immediately. The Roosters could consider making a play for Graham given they have lost star outside backs Mark Nawaqanitawase to rugby and Daniel Tupou to retirement. Canterbury has also been touted as a potential contender for Walker if Matt Burton seeks an immediate release to join Perth.

Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary and Titans youngster Zane Harrison have also been linked to the halves market, while PNG Chiefs coach Willie Peters has stated there is interest in Walker after the club missed out on Harrison. Cody Walker is close to re-signing with Souths for next year, while other Rabbitohs halves options include Ashton Ward and Jayden Sullivan. Another is utility Jamie Humphreys, who this week signed a two-year contract extension.

Kangaroos World Cup Free Agency

Prospective clubs are unlikely to be in a rush to take Walker, given the Roosters could continue to pay his salary until just before the 2027 season kicks off. Walker is one of 11 Kangaroos players who officially became free agents on November 1. The World Cup stars are likely to turn their attention to their long-term futures after the final against New Zealand on Sunday.

For South Sydney, the meeting with Walker signals a bold attempt to land a player who has won a premiership with their oldest enemy. The halfback's availability has sparked interest across the league, but his price tag remains the biggest obstacle. Souths would need creative salary cap management or a Roosters subsidy to complete an immediate switch. That scenario appears remote given the bitter history between the two clubs.

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Rabbitohs Weigh Premiership Option

The Roosters have shown in the past they will move players on when it suits them, but helping their fiercest rival is another matter entirely. Souths' current halves stock gives them options if a deal cannot be reached. Cody Walker's expected re-signing, along with Ward, Sullivan and Humphreys, means the club is not without playmaking depth. Still, the chance to add a premiership-winning halfback has prompted the Rabbitohs to explore the move.

Whether Walker lands at Souths now, later, or elsewhere will become clearer once the Kangaroos finish their World Cup campaign.