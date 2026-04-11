Rabbitohs vs. Raiders: Blockbuster Double Header at Optus Stadium

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, featuring Latrell Mitchell, face the Canberra Raiders, led by Ethan Strange, in a highly anticipated double-header clash at Optus Stadium. Watch the live action on FOX LEAGUE via Kayo Sports.

The highly anticipated clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canberra Raiders is set to ignite Optus Stadium on April 11th, 2026, kicking off a thrilling double header for rugby league fans. The match pits the Rabbitohs, led by the dynamic Latrell Mitchell , against the Raiders, featuring the rising star Ethan Strange .

Fans can catch every moment of this Premiership Season showdown live on FOX LEAGUE, available on Kayo Sports, ensuring uninterrupted viewing with no ad-breaks during play. This promises to be a spectacle, showcasing the talent and intensity of two formidable teams vying for crucial points in the competition. The clash is more than just a game; it's a battle of strategic prowess, individual brilliance, and unwavering team spirit, all unfolding under the bright lights of Optus Stadium. The presence of players like Latrell Mitchell and Ethan Strange adds extra layers of excitement and anticipation, as their performances are sure to be pivotal in shaping the game's outcome. The stage is set for an unforgettable encounter, offering a showcase of the best of rugby league. With both teams eager to prove their dominance and the fans ready to witness the action, this match is a must-see event in the sporting calendar. \The Rabbitohs' lineup boasts a formidable squad, including Jye Gray, Alex Johnston, Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, and a powerful forward pack spearheaded by Tevita Tatola and Cameron Murray. The bench strength is evident with the likes of Peter Mamouzelos, Sean Keppie, and Liam Le Blanc ready to inject energy and impact into the game. Their ability to adapt and perform under pressure will be crucial in countering the Raiders' strategies. The Raiders, on the other hand, will rely on the vision of Ethan Strange, the experience of players like Joseph Tapine and Josh Papali'i, and the youthful exuberance of players such as Kaeo Weekes and Savelio Tamale to challenge the Rabbitohs. The Raiders have a balanced squad, capable of both attacking flair and defensive solidity. The addition of players like Hudson Young, Noah Martin and Corey Horsburgh will bolster their efforts on the field. The Raiders will be determined to execute their game plan and secure a vital victory on the road. The match is expected to be a test of endurance and skill, with both teams pushing their limits to claim victory. The clash of these two teams promises a gripping contest from the opening whistle to the final siren, encapsulating the essence of the game. It’s a contest that highlights the best of the sport and the skills of the players.\Players to watch include the Rabbitohs' Latrell Mitchell, whose unpredictable moves and powerful runs can change the course of a match. Key Rabbitohs players such as Alex Johnston, Cody Walker, and Campbell Graham, and forwards like Cameron Murray and Tevita Tatola, offer the team a winning chance. For the Raiders, Ethan Strange’s game management and attacking flair will be central to their strategy. His ability to connect with players like Hudson Young and Joseph Tapine, coupled with the speed of players like Simi Sasagi and the experience of Josh Papali’i, offers a serious threat. Every player on both sides will bring their A-game, making the game very engaging. Fans should expect an exciting display of talent, skill, and sportsmanship. This is a game where every tackle, pass, and try will contribute to the storyline of the season, and will keep the fans on the edge of their seats. This game has all the potential to be a classic in the making





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Rugby League South Sydney Rabbitohs Canberra Raiders Latrell Mitchell Ethan Strange Optus Stadium FOX LEAGUE Kayo Sports

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