Race Around the World: Challenges and Lessons from a Global Documentary Journey

A collection of insights and experiences from a group of filmmakers as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of creating a documentary film while traveling to 10 different countries.

My motto for Race Around the World is: Art is subjective. Not everyone is going to like your film, so as long as you make something that you're proud of, it doesn't really matter if people don't like it.

Wired headphones. There's too much travel to rely on a charged set of AirPods. Having luggage go overboard and get wet. With all our filming gear, water is really hard to recover from.

My motto for Race Around the World is: I always liked this saying in Portuguese, 'Viva como se fosse morrer amanhã', which is like, 'live as if you will die tomorrow'. I think you just need to enjoy every day. My glasses, but I'll lose them. I've lost three pairs of glasses in the last month.

Jayden My motto for Race Around the World is: I think this one's actually plagiarised from the big man David Attenborough, but if people don't care about something, they won't protect it, and people won't care about something they can't see. My long lens. It's a really long, stupidly heavy, big thing that no one in their right mind would want to carry when you're running around to 10 different countries.

Getting to day nine and a story having completely fallen through, or if I shot a full story with someone, and then I'm ready to submit it, and for whatever reason, the person in the story pulls the pin. My motto for Race Around the World is: A necklace that means a lot to me, that's my talisman. Describe yourself in three words: One item that's making the suitcase no matter what: A misunderstanding would be really dreadful.

Being Australian, I feel like we have a very good sense of humour, but it can also be a little bit different. You don't want people to think you're making fun of them, but that's sometimes how that can be interpreted.

My motto for Race Around the World is: My greatest fear while overseas is: My reputation for being a machine learning engineer getting tarnished by the fact that, I don't know, maybe I say something about not wanting to do it when really, I love my job





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Documentary Filmmaking Traveling Challenges Insights Experiences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Race-by-race tips and previews for Wyong on SundayIt’s an eight-race card on the Central Coast, and we’ve got everything you need to find a winner or two.

Read more »

Race-by-race tips and previews for Wyong on SundayIt’s an eight-race card on the Central Coast, and we’ve got everything you need to find a winner or two.

Read more »

Race-by-race tips and previews for Wyong on SundayIt’s an eight-race card on the Central Coast, and we’ve got everything you need to find a winner or two.

Read more »

Filmmakers Prepare for Race Around The World ChallengeThe contestants have been in a week-long bootcamp in Sydney, familiarizing themselves with camera equipment, getting safety information, and sorting out their lives at home before the grand adventure.

Read more »