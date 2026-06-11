Racing NSW Conducts Inquiry Into Potential Ban Breach by Trainer John O'Shea

Jockey Tommy Berry and trainer John O'Shea face scrutiny from Racing NSW stewards over alleged unauthorized communications regarding horse tactics while O'Shea was serving a professional ban.

Racing NSW stewards have launched a comprehensive inquiry into the conduct of trainer John O'Shea and jockey Tommy Berry , investigating potential breaches of the strict ban currently imposed on the Randwick conditioner.

The situation escalated following public comments made by Berry during a televised post-race interview on June 3 at Warwick Farm. During this interview, Berry indicated that he had discussed racing tactics on the morning of the race for the eventual winner, Hovland, with both O'Shea and the current sole trainer, Tom Charlton.

Since O'Shea's ban began on March 17, he has been subject to a rigorous set of restrictions that explicitly forbid him from participating in the training of horses or influencing racing operations. The gravity of the situation is significant, as any proven breach could result in the ban being restarted from the date the violation occurred. The inquiry, led by chief steward Tom Moxon, centered heavily on telephone records that appeared to contradict the claims of the involved parties.

Moxon presented evidence showing that several calls took place between Berry and O'Shea on specific dates that coincided with critical racing events. These included a call on the morning of June 3, and additional communications on March 21 during the Golden Slipper day, May 30 when Berry was riding Athabascan for the stable, and June 1 following a trial for Snow In May.

The stewards repeatedly highlighted the suspicious timing of these calls, suggesting that they were far more likely to be related to professional racing matters than casual social interactions. The pressure intensified as Moxon questioned why these communications occurred precisely when Berry was actively engaged with horses from O'Shea's former stable. In response to these allegations, Tommy Berry maintained a firm stance, asserting that the conversations were purely for welfare checks.

He explained that his mention of both Tom and John in the post-race interview was simply a 'force of habit' developed over years of working with the partnership. Berry argued that for a long time, he had been drilled to credit both trainers, and his slip of the tongue was an unconscious action rather than an admission of forbidden collaboration.

He told the stewards that riding for the stable simply jogged his memory to reach out to John to see how he was faring. When pressed by Moxon, Berry eventually expressed frustration, stating that he could not offer any more information than he had already provided, regardless of how many times the question was asked. John O'Shea also defended his actions, emphasizing the high value he places on his professional license.

To illustrate his commitment to the rules, O'Shea mentioned a trip he took to the United States to attend the Kentucky Derby. He claimed that he had applied for permission from Racing NSW two weeks prior to departure but received no response until four days after the race had concluded. Despite this, he insisted he did not attend the race meeting specifically to avoid any possible compromise of his license.

Regarding the phone calls, O'Shea claimed a 22-second conversation with Berry on Golden Slipper day was merely to inform the jockey that he could not attend a boot camp in Phuket, denying any discussion regarding the horse Quietness. He maintained that the nature of his conversations with Berry was based entirely on a personal friendship.

Adding another layer of complexity to the inquiry was the discovery of a change in the WhatsApp settings between the two men on May 14, when the 'disappearing messages' feature was activated. This setting ensures that messages are automatically deleted after 24 hours, a practice often viewed with suspicion by regulatory bodies during investigations. Both Berry and O'Shea denied any knowledge of how to manipulate these settings and insisted they had nothing to conceal from the stewards.

The inquiry eventually adjourned without a final decision, leaving the future of O'Shea's ban in a state of uncertainty as stewards deliberate on whether the evidence of phone records and public comments constitutes a formal breach of the disqualification terms





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