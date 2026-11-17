Melbourne Cup runner So You Are was euthanised after colic and then found in a skip bin at a Sydney landfill, prompting investigations and apologies.

Melbourne Cup runner So You Are has been found in a skip bin in Sydney, one day after the horse died from colic. REC Equine Specialists confirmed the horse in the video was So You Are, which finished eighth in this year's Melbourne Cup.

So You Are Found in Skip Bin

The five-year-old gelding had been rushed to an equine clinic at Randwick for emergency surgery on Monday after suffering a severe bout of colic. The horse could not be saved and had to be put down. Sydney man Gregg Jowett released a video on social media after he discovered a horse in a skip at Lucas Heights. The facility is operated by waste giant Cleanaway.

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Jowett said he could not believe his eyes when he found the horse in the bin. He said: I looked at it in disbelief. It had not been in there very long. It looked like it had been tranquillised.

I was just really disturbed by it. In the video, Jowett said: I am at the tip. They have tipped a horse in the f---ing bin. He added: You are f---ing kidding me.

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That cannot be normal. Does anyone know if that is legal? I am disgusted by that. That is not normal.

Please let me know if I am wrong. Jowett later told Guardian Australia he didn't know when he found the horse that it was So You Are, or a horse that had competed in the Melbourne Cup. I'm just disgusted by it, he said. Jowett said on Tuesday he was still thinking about it.

Baker Demands Full Explanation

Trainer Bjorn Baker said he expected a full explanation from REC Equine Specialists about how and why So You Are's remains ended up in a skip bin. Baker said: Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are's remains. He was a much-loved horse, and he deserves to be treated with respect and dignity after his death.

I understand the specialist hospital facility REC Equine Specialists are investigating the circumstances, and I expect a full explanation of what occurred. My thoughts remain with the Ramsey family, and with all my staff, for whom this has compounded an already devastating loss. Baker earlier told this masthead: I am just devastated, firstly about losing him yesterday. We are looking into what happened.

REC Equine Apologises for Distress

He was a kind, beautiful horse. We only had him for a short time and he became a stable favourite. REC Equine Specialists released a statement extending its deepest sympathy to the owners, trainer, and connections of So You Are. It unreservedly apologised for the distress the video caused.

It said: After his death, So You Are was collected by our contracted service provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried. What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone else who cared for him. We are deeply sorry.

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REC said it was not responsible for the burial of So You Are, but said it should have known how the horse was handled after leaving its care. It said: So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that. We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not.

That process is not good enough, and it must change. We have spoken with So You Are's owners and trainer to apologise personally. We are working with our service provider and the facility operators, together with Racing NSW, to establish how this happened and to put in processes to ensure it never happens again.

Racing NSW Launches Investigation

REC said it would no longer use the service provider and was reviewing how service providers it contracted cared for horses after death, from collection to final burial. It said it would share the findings with Racing NSW. Racing NSW released a statement saying So You Are was awaiting burial when the video of the racehorse in a landfill skip was recorded. In the statement, Racing NSW said there would be an investigation into the distressing and completely unacceptable situation.

The statement read: So You Are was then transported for burial, and was being held temporarily, awaiting burial, when these images were recorded. The way in which So You Are's body was left is distressing and completely unacceptable. So You Are deserved to be treated with dignity and respect. Under NSW Department of Primary Industries guidelines, a licensed landfill is the preferred option for animals who have died via euthanasia due to the chemicals involved in the process.

That burial, however, should have occurred in a timely and respectful manner. If through the course of our ongoing investigation any wrongdoing is found, Racing NSW will not hesitate to take appropriate action. Racing NSW said it would review its standards policy and work with government to avoid this happening in future. Racing NSW stewards are aware of the footage and are making inquiries including whether the horse was So You Are.

Sources with knowledge of the situation not authorised to speak publicly confirmed one of the brandings that appears in the video matches So You Are. The sources said this meant it was highly likely it was him. The same sources confirmed when a horse dies, the normal practice is for a contractor to take the horse and bury them in a licensed landfill.

Euthanised horses need to be buried in proper facilities because of the drugs in the body once it is euthanised. So You Are was ridden by jockey Rachel King in the Melbourne Cup. He started as a $12 chance with bookmakers after winning the Bendigo Cup a week earlier. The horse was trained by Bjorn Baker and raced for connections including the Ramsay family.

So You Are had a successful spring, winning four times including a trio of Group 3 races at Rosehill, Randwick and the Bendigo Cup in Bendigo. The horse's breeder, Stuart Ramsey, has been contacted for comment. A spokesperson for Ramsey's stud, Turangga Farm, was not commenting. Cleanaway was contacted for comment.