Racing Victoria U-turn on chief vet appointment after discovering police charge against candidate

Racing Victoria has sensationally backflipped on its decision to appoint Dr Glenn Robertson-Smith as its new chief vet just one day after announcing he would be starting in the role. The embarrassing U-turn came on Tuesday after Racing Victoria was made aware that Robertson-Smith had been charged by police in 2018 for making threatening phone calls to a Melbourne Racing Club executive.

The news text discusses the sudden reversal of Racing Victoria 's decision to appoint Dr Glenn Robertson-Smith as their new chief vet , following the revelation that he had been charged with making threatening phone calls to a Melbourne Racing Club executive in 2018.

The appointment was to have started on August 10, replacing Dr Grace Forbes who quit her post in December last year. The chief veterinary officer performs crucial roles such as overseeing Melbourne Cup safety protocols, leading the industry's anti-doping program, and staffing race meetings with vets. The new chief vet, Dr Chapman, will start on July 13 and will screen international horses targeting this year's spring racing carnival and Melbourne Cup.

Dr Forbes, who introduced strict safety protocols for the Melbourne Cup in 2021, alleged she had been pressured by Racing Victoria to allow high-risk international horses to run in the race. The reversal of the appointment came after the discovery of the police charge against Robertson-Smith





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Racing Victoria Chief Vet Dr Glenn Robertson-Smith Melbourne Racing Club Executive Police Charge Melbourne Cup Safety Protocols Anti-Doping Program Vet Nurses Swabbing Officials

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Racing Victoria U-turn on chief vet appointment after discovering police charge against candidateRacing Victoria has sensationally backflipped on its decision to appoint Dr Glenn Robertson-Smith as its new chief vet just one day after announcing he would be starting in the role. The embarrassing U-turn came on Tuesday after Racing Victoria was made aware that Robertson-Smith had been charged by police in 2018 for making threatening phone calls to a Melbourne Racing Club executive.

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Racing Victoria reverses decision to appoint chief vet after criminal charge revealedRacing Victoria has suddenly withdrawn its offer to appoint Dr Glenn Robertson-Smith as its new chief veterinary officer after learning he had been charged in 2018 with making threatening phone calls to a Melbourne Racing Club executive. The organization had announced his hiring just the day before.

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