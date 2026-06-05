Racism and Hate Against First Nations People in Australia: A Growing Concern

A new racist video has gone viral in Australia, highlighting the ongoing issue of racism and hate against First Nations people. The video, which has been widely condemned, features an online comedian portraying a white woman choosing to 'identify' as an Indigenous Australian to mock both Indigenous Australians and those who identify as Aboriginal. The video comes amid a senate inquiry into racism, hate and violence against First Nations people, which has highlighted the need for greater awareness and education about the experiences of First Nations people, as well as the importance of addressing racism and hate in all its forms.

As a new racist video goes viral, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across the country can be forgiven for asking whether things will ever change.

The video, which has been widely condemned, features an online comedian portraying a white woman choosing to 'identify' as an Indigenous Australian to mock both Indigenous Australians and those who identify as Aboriginal. The video also shows the female comedian wearing face paint, dancing, performing a mock smoking ceremony, and sniffing a jerry-can. The video displays the logo of the SBS programme 'Insight', despite not being associated with the show or the network.

In a statement, SBS said it is aware of the posts and the unauthorised use of its logos, and had reported the video. The now widely criticised and condemned video comes amid a senate inquiry into racism, hate and violence against First Peoples, currently being conducted by the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs.

Evidence presented to the inquiry reveals growing concern about the scale of racism and hate experienced by First Nations people online, with many submissions highlighting social media as a significant source of harm.

'Racism towards Aboriginal people in this country is so common, so every day, that it is seen by many as normal, just having a joke, just a bit of fun,' one submission noted. 'I am deeply alarmed by anecdotal reports from Aboriginal friends, colleagues and associates that racism and hatred directed towards First Nations people is increasing,' another submission documented.

These submissions form part of almost 300 contributions already lodged with the inquiry, reflecting the experiences and concerns of individuals, health organisations, land councils, peak bodies, government agencies and advocacy groups. They assert that racism remains widespread, persistent and deeply damaging, affecting almost every aspect of life.

Yingiya Mark Guyula, the Member for Mulka from the NT Legislative Assembly and a senior leader for the Ḻiya-dhalinymirr clan of the Djambarrpuyŋu Nation from Yolŋu country in North East Arnhem Land, illustrated personal experiences of racism and hate to give insight into what many Aboriginal people experience on a daily basis in the Northern Territory.

'Many of the social media comments highlight the highly offensive and hate-filled speech that First Nations people face,' he wrote. 'They teach Aboriginal children that we are worthless and can be spoken about in this way, and they set an example for everyone else that it's okay to speak about Aboriginal people in this way.

' In its submission, NITV and SBS noted that racism has increased since the Voice Referendum 'During and following the referendum there has been a rise in racism, hate and violence directed at First Nations people. Misinformation about First Nations people and communities were widespread during this period, and the consequences have not abated since the referendum's conclusion.

' From January 2024 to April 2026, NITV recorded an almost 300 per cent increase in negative comments on its Facebook and Instagram platforms. This rise in racism and hate has been exacerbated by the spread of misinformation about First Nations people and communities. The senate inquiry has highlighted the need for greater awareness and education about the experiences of First Nations people, as well as the importance of addressing racism and hate in all its forms.

The inquiry has also emphasized the need for greater support and resources for First Nations people who are experiencing racism and hate online. The Australian government has been urged to take action to address the issue of racism and hate, and to provide greater support and resources for First Nations people who are experiencing it.

The senate inquiry has also called for greater awareness and education about the experiences of First Nations people, as well as the importance of addressing racism and hate in all its forms. In a statement, the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs said that the senate inquiry was 'a critical moment in time to reflect on the state of racism and hate in Australia.

' The committee has emphasized the need for greater awareness and education about the experiences of First Nations people, as well as the importance of addressing racism and hate in all its forms. The senate inquiry has also emphasized the need for greater support and resources for First Nations people who are experiencing racism and hate online.

The Australian government has been urged to take action to address the issue of racism and hate, and to provide greater support and resources for First Nations people who are experiencing it. The senate inquiry has also called for greater awareness and education about the experiences of First Nations people, as well as the importance of addressing racism and hate in all its forms.

In a statement, the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs said that the senate inquiry was 'a critical moment in time to reflect on the state of racism and hate in Australia.

' The committee has emphasized the need for greater awareness and education about the experiences of First Nations people, as well as the importance of addressing racism and hate in all its forms. The senate inquiry has also emphasized the need for greater support and resources for First Nations people who are experiencing racism and hate online.

The Australian government has been urged to take action to address the issue of racism and hate, and to provide greater support and resources for First Nations people who are experiencing it





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