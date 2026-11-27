ABC executives say Radio National now reaches a larger on-demand audience than its live radio broadcast, as average listenership in five major cities sits at 38,000.

Radio National reaches far more people on demand than it does live, ABC executives say, as the broadcaster weighs how to get the best value from its radio assets.

The comments follow average live listenership across five major cities of just 38,000 at any given time. In Sydney the average number of listeners at any time is now just 7,000, compared with 23,000 in the same radio survey four years ago after the pandemic. In Melbourne that figure rises to 19,000, but the combined total across the five main cities is only 38,000. Some critics question radio ratings figures, but they remain largely the only measure available.

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Hugh Marks Defends Radio National Value

ABC managing director Hugh Marks said Radio National is much more than its linear channel. Obviously Radio National is more than just the linear channel, he said, and often there is a much bigger audience on demand than there is in linear for that content. Marks also said the cost of shutting down a radio station is nothing near, in terms of cost-benefit, shutting down a television network.

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The ABC this week decided to dump its fourth television multi-channel, ABC Entertains, a decision retrospectively described as fairly straightforward. The low-rating network was axed as a cash-saving exercise aimed at producing more high-quality programming elsewhere. That has raised questions about whether similar logic could apply to its worst-performing radio station. Radio National is where much of the ABC's best and most distinctive programming is made, using Marks' term, though there is little agreement on what distinctive means.

But very few people actually listen to the station live these days. The ABC effectively relaunched Radio National just under two years ago with a raft of new and re-energised programming, and privately urged staff not to call it RN. Station manager Dina Rosendorff said it would be the home of deep thinking. The station's greatest strength, however, is that it now functions essentially as the ABC's main podcast studio, reflected in its performance in the podcast charts.

ABC Weighs Radio Breakfast Merger

Attention is turning to whether the ABC could combine Radio National Breakfast with the 62,000 average listeners that NewsRadio's breakfast show draws across the five cities, produced with a fraction of the resources. Simon Robinson would look at the best use of his resources across all the different channels, Marks said, and it would be a consideration.

Marks said that would be one of the things that Simon will have a look at, about what is the best use of his resources across all the different channels, and so I am sure that will be something that will be a consideration for sure. What that show would look like, and how it would be distributed, remains unclear.

Robinson said RN Breakfast host Sally Sara was one of the most in-demand people at the ABC's parliamentary showcase in Canberra on Monday, adding that he is really happy with how it is going. In the same week, Joe Aston of the Australian Financial Review has again travelled to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on the dime of billionaire Anthony Pratt, known as the Cardboard King.

Aston travelled to Palm Beach, just north of Miami, for the Pratt Industries annual client dinner last week, held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago. It was his fourth trip on the Pratt Express to the Winter White House, not counting another visit at the arm of another figure. Pratt's business interests in keeping close to Trump are well documented. He is a paying member of the exclusive South Florida club and receives huge tax benefits from keeping in the president's good books.

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With a net worth of 25 billion dollars, taking a journalist or two along costs less than pocket change and likely brings invaluable benefits. Aston is not the first journalist to take a paid trip with Pratt and will not be the last. Last year Aston wrote that the professional justification of the trip was dubious, but that on the off-chance Trump made an appearance, the trade-off was worth it.

At that time, Aston's Rampart sang some songs, and even Anthony got up and belted out a number on stage. This year is different: a wounded Trump has given his Florida estate a last days of Versailles feel, one journalist quipped. The menu at this year's dinner was smoked burrata with heirloom tomato carpaccio followed by sliced beef fillet and poached Maine lobster surf and turf, served on gold-encrusted china.

Joe Aston Confirms Florida Trip Attendance

Aston confirmed he attended this year's dinner when asked, but did not say whether the value exchange was worth it this time. He did not say whether he flew commercial or on Pratt's private Bombardier jet, which landed back at Essendon Fields from Palm Beach on Monday. Questions have been posed about whether Aston's high-powered and billionaire mates such as Pratt and Packer get favourable coverage or no coverage at all.

Another trip to Florida with Pratt makes that question more interesting. He certainly does not cop a lot of heat, while Justin Hemmes' new resort in Narooma was given a glowing write-up last month, likely hitting the desired target audience: white men and the one per cent of the one per cent. Junkets are a sore point for the industry. Generally speaking, journalists should not take a free trip without asking themselves what they are getting out of it.

Journalists at this masthead are required to disclose such trips in the relevant coverage. Aston added his recent trip to his disclosure log online, saying he attended the Pratt Industries event in Palm Beach, Florida as a guest of the company, though readers are yet to see his account of it.