Raelene Polymiadis stands trial for allegedly murdering her parents with insulin

Raelene Polymiadis is standing trial for allegedly murdering her parents, Brenda and Lynton Anderson, using insulin. The 65-year-old is accused of injecting and killing her parents 14 months apart. Prosecutor Michael Foundas told the jury that listening devices captured Ms Polymiadis making alleged confessions after her parents died, in June 2023.

Raelene Polymiadis is standing trial for allegedly murdering both her parents in separate incidents using insulin. The 65-year-old is standing trial after pleading not guilty to murdering Brenda and Lynton Anderson 14 months apart.

Accused murderer Raelene Polymiadis was allegedly captured on police listening devices confessing to killing her elderly parents, a court has heard. Ms Polymiadis, who is a type 1 diabetic, allegedly injected and killed her parents with fatal doses of insulin. Brenda and Lynton Anderson, both aged 94, died about 14 months apart. Prosecutor Michael Foundas told the jury that listening devices captured Ms Polymiadis making alleged confessions after her parents died, in June 2023.

He said that listening device captured the accused, Ms Polymiadis, alone in her car praying to God on two separate occasions, in the course of which she confesses to God to killing both of her parents. Mr Foundas told the jury Ms Polymiadis said: Please Lord you know, yes I have sinned, I have, thou shalt not kill, I have sinned.

I have sinned twice, I have sinned twice in my life, and I hate it, but I also know, I also know, I also know with your blessing Lord that they did not want to go to a nursing home, that was their wish. Mr Foundas said one of the alleged confessions was captured on June 20, 2023, while Ms Polymiadis was on her way to an interview with a Major Crime detective from SA Police.

What is captured on the listening device in the car on that day, in addition to her confession to God, is her praying to God for strength to show emotion where I need and to stop me with that tongue from running off at the mouth. In the course of those admissions, Ms Polymiadis speaks in tongues. A phenomenon also known as glossolalia. Raelene Polymiadis was allegedly captured on a listening device saying she had sinned twice.

He also told the jury that notes found in Ms Polymiadis's car allegedly showed that the 65-year-old gave a clearly contrived account, including contrived emotions, to police. During a search of her house and car, police locate, amongst other things, a set of notes written by her with what she should be saying to police when she spoke to them. On the prosecution case, it reveals that what she told police in that interview was planned and curated.

In at least one of those notes, Ms Polymiadis has written to herself sob here and that corresponds with a point in the interview where Ms Polymiadis commences sobbing. Marie Shaw KC, defence counsel for Ms Polymiadis, told the jury that the context of the alleged confession would be an issue arising in the trial. She said that, after the alleged confession, Ms Polymiadis said: I was thinking God they got into my stuff and it's all my fault.

They said it happens all the time with old people not wanting to go into nursing homes. The issue about the alleged confession is; was my client admitting she was responsible for the deaths or was she telling her God she felt responsible for their deaths because if they died of insulin administration, they must have accessed her insulin





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Raelene Polymiadis Murder Insulin Trial Parents

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