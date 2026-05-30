Raheem Sterling made to feel 'worthless' amid player's arrest

Raheem Sterling has been made to feel 'disposable' after a decade at the top of football, a source close to the former England star has said, after his arrest on suspicion of driving 'whilst unfit through drugs'.

Raheem Sterling made to feel 'worthless', says close source amid player's arrest Former England and Chelsea star arrested on M3 on Thursday under suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs Raheem Sterling has been made to feel 'disposable' after a decade at the top of football, a source close to the former England star has said, after his arrest on suspicion of driving 'whilst unfit through drugs'.

The source said the former Man City and Chelsea winger, who is now playing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, had been suffering from 'immeasurable' psychological strain after an 'extremely tough couple of years'. It came after the 31-year-old was arrested on Thursday morning by Hampshire constabulary while driving a Lamborghini on the southbound carriageway of the M3 motorway.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: 'Just before 9am on Thursday (28 May), we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange.

'The driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. Sterling has faced racist abuse throughout his career and has accused the media of helping to 'fuel racism' through negative, unfairly critical coverage of black footballers compared with white players.

The winger departed Chelsea by mutual consent in January after a performance that was widely deemed as disappointing. Sterling had 18 months left on a deal worth £325,000 a week. PA Media approached Sterling's representatives for comment. A source confirmed the arrest and said: 'brings into the spotlight modern treatment of players who are no longer 'fit for purpose' - disposable.

'How a prolific English international who has steered the England squad to significant heights over the last decade has been made to feel worthless - forgotten about. 'The psychological strain that has put on him is immeasurable. Isolated. The second he touches a ball, being told he's a flop and he's finished.

Mocked. Heckled.

'He moved to the Netherlands to escape and rediscover his love for the game but the negativity followed. It's been an extremely tough couple of years for him and this incident encompasses that.

' The source said they also wanted to emphasise Sterling had been arrested 'under suspicion', adding there is no 'proof of anything in his system'





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Raheem Sterling England Chelsea Feyenoord Netherlands Hampshire Constabulary M3 Motorway Lamborghini Racist Abuse Media Coverage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

India’s Bhatia and Rodrigues overpower England to set up victory in first T20 internationalIndia won the opening women’s T20 international at Chelmsford, beating England by 38 runs

Read more »

England in-tray: McCullum says he knows what went wrong in the AshesThe England head coach has five key challenges to address in the buildup to next week’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s

Read more »

Former England international arrested after crashing Lamborghini on motorwayFormer England international arrested after crashing Lamborghini on motorway

Read more »

Five stunning walks on the new King Charles III England coast pathThe 2,700-mile route covering the entire English coastline is almost complete. We walked less trodden sections big on scenery and history

Read more »