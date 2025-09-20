Raiders Face Sharks in Sudden-Death Semifinal Amidst Ethan Strange Absence

Canberra Raiders must defeat Cronulla Sharks in a crucial semifinal, with their star five-eighth, Ethan Strange, ruled out due to illness. The Raiders aim to avoid becoming the first minor premiers since 2009 to exit the finals in straight sets. Simi Sasagi replaces Strange, adding pressure to the team as they seek a preliminary final spot.

The Canberra Raiders face a crucial test, striving to evade an unwanted piece of NRL history as they clash with the Cronulla Sharks in a sudden-death semifinal showdown. Their mission: to avoid becoming the first minor premier since 2009 to be eliminated from the finals in consecutive losses. This daunting task is made even more challenging by a significant setback – the absence of their star five-eighth, Ethan Strange , who has been sidelined due to illness.

This unwelcome development leaves the Raiders scrambling to adjust their game plan and reshuffle their lineup for the high-stakes encounter. The stakes are immense, with a place in the preliminary finals on the line, making this semifinal a must-win affair for the Raiders.\The loss of Ethan Strange is undoubtedly a major blow to the Raiders' aspirations. Strange has been a pivotal player in Canberra's success throughout the season, showcasing exceptional skill and leadership in the five-eighth position. His sudden unavailability due to illness forces a significant reshuffle within the team. Stepping into the halves to fill Strange’s void is utility player Simi Sasagi. While Sasagi has had a commendable season, his experience in the halves at the first-grade level is limited, presenting a potential vulnerability for the Raiders. He will be partnered in the halves by their regular halfback. The Raiders' coaching staff will undoubtedly have to devise strategies to compensate for the loss of Strange's playmaking abilities. Adding to the team's challenges, English recruit Matty Nicholson has been called to join the bench, replacing Sasagi, and Danny Levi has been promoted to the 18th man. The Raiders must now depend on their other key players and the team's collective resolve to overcome this hurdle and advance to the next stage of the finals. The Cronulla Sharks, a formidable opponent, will undoubtedly be eager to exploit this opportunity to reach the preliminary finals.\The timing of the match is crucial for fans, with kick-off times varying depending on their location. This semifinal weekend promises intense action and excitement as the remaining teams battle for the premiership. The preliminary finals await the winners of the two semifinal matches. The Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos, having secured their places, are observing their rivals, preparing to host the winners in next week's preliminary finals. The atmosphere at the Raiders' home ground will be electric, with the home crowd's support vital for their team’s chances of success. The Cronulla Sharks will be a tough challenge, with both teams vying for a spot in the preliminary final. This semifinal is a classic David vs. Goliath contest; Canberra, the minor premiers, facing Cronulla, determined to cause an upset. The outcome of the match will have considerable implications on the composition of the remaining teams in the finals and the eventual premiership contenders. The Raiders' ability to adapt to adversity, and their collective resolve to overcome the loss of Strange will be the key factors that will determine their fate in this crucial knockout game





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NRL Canberra Raiders Cronulla Sharks Semifinal Ethan Strange

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eight is enough for Sharks to have a special grand final bondThe eight Cronulla players playing against Canberra who were all part of Newtown’s glory back in 2019.

Read more »

Raiders lose young star Ethan Strange for semi-final clash with SharksThe Raiders have been dealt a big blow ahead of Saturday night’s semi-final.

Read more »

Canberra lose Ethan Strange to illness just hours before NRL semi-final against Cronulla7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Ethan Strange Ruled Out: Raiders Face Cronulla Semi-Final Without Key PlayerCanberra Raiders' five-eighth Ethan Strange has been sidelined with illness, impacting their NRL semi-final against the Cronulla Sharks. Utility Simi Sasagi steps in. The minor premiers face a challenging task.

Read more »

Raiders Star Ethan Strange Ruled Out of Semi-Final Due to IllnessCanberra's Ethan Strange will miss Saturday's semi-final against Cronulla due to illness. Simi Sasagi will replace him in the halves. The Raiders are now facing a tough challenge against a strong Sharks team.

Read more »

Raiders vs Sharks Semi-Final Preview: Strange Out, Hazelton In DoubtJamal Fogarty and the Canberra Raiders face Nicho Hynes and the Cronulla Sharks in a crucial NRL semi-final. Ethan Strange is out for the Raiders due to illness, with Simi Sasagi replacing him. Thomas Hazelton is expected to return for the Sharks after recovering from a knee infection.

Read more »