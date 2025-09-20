Raiders Fall to Sharks in Sudden-Death Semi-Final

The Canberra Raiders were defeated by the Cronulla Sharks in a thrilling sudden-death semi-final match, ending their season. The Raiders struggled without key player Ethan Strange, while the Sharks capitalized on opportunities and key plays to secure victory. The match was filled with drama, controversial calls, and exciting moments, ultimately leading to the Sharks advancing in the finals.

The Canberra Raiders faced a must-win situation against the Cronulla Sharks in a sudden-death semifinal, aiming to avoid becoming the first minor premier since 2009 to be eliminated in straight sets. Their task was made significantly harder by the absence of their star five-eighth, Ethan Strange, who was ruled out due to illness. The game was a tense affair, with both teams battling for every inch.

Cronulla's Nicho Hynes proved to be a key player, kicking a crucial penalty goal to extend the Sharks' lead. The Raiders faced setbacks, including a penalty for a high tackle and a dropped ball that gifted the Sharks an attacking opportunity. Despite a valiant effort, the Raiders found themselves trailing as the Sharks capitalized on their opportunities, including a try by Simi Sasagi for the Raiders, which was set up with excellent teamwork. The Sharks, with a series of strategic plays and capitalizing on Raiders errors, built a substantial lead as the second half began.\The second half of the game saw the intensity increase, with the Sharks continuing to apply pressure. The Raiders faced a series of challenges, including penalties and knock-ons, which hampered their ability to build momentum. Cronulla’s defense, led by players like Will Kennedy and Jesse Ramien, proved to be resilient, thwarting the Raiders' attacking attempts. The Sharks capitalized on their opportunities, with two tries in the final five minutes of the half giving them a significant advantage. The Raiders, despite their best efforts, struggled to overcome the Sharks’ dominance. The game was also marked by controversial moments, including a challenge related to a high tackle call and other calls that added to the drama of the match. The Raiders' hopes were further diminished by a disallowed try, as well as their inability to string together successful attacking plays. \As the match progressed, the Sharks maintained their control, keeping the Raiders' attempts at a comeback at bay. The Raiders' defense was tested repeatedly, and they were challenged to prevent the Sharks from further extending their lead. Despite some promising moments, the Raiders faced several setbacks that ultimately hindered their ability to close the gap. The Raiders attempted to mount a comeback, but the Sharks' defense was too strong, and the Sharks went on to secure a victory. The Sharks' strategy of focusing on their kicking game, coupled with a strong defensive performance, helped them to maintain their lead and ultimately advance in the finals. The Raiders were unable to take advantage of opportunities to score, and their season came to an end in a disappointing defeat against the Sharks. The Sharks’ win meant that the Raiders would not advance, marking the end of their season, highlighting the crucial role of key players and crucial plays in this sudden-death elimination match, which will see Cronulla continue to the finals, and Newcastle advancing to the NRLW preliminary final





