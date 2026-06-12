Raiders Veteran Josh Papali'i's Contract Not Renewed for Next Season

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed that veteran prop Josh Papali'i will not be re-signed for the upcoming NRL season, ending his long and decorated tenure with the club. Papali'i, 34, has been a cornerstone for the Raiders since debuting as a teenager in 2011 and is the club's most-capped player. Coach Stuart praised Papali'i's influence, particularly on the team's young Polynesian players, calling him a 'god' figure. However, the decision reflects a short-term focus for the Raiders as they aim to rebuild. Papali'i, currently sidelined with a calf injury, has also had a distinguished State of Origin career with Queensland. Meanwhile, the Raiders are preparing for this weekend's match against Parramatta after a heavy loss to the Sydney Roosters, with debutant prop Vena Patuki-Case set to feature and captain Joe Tapine playing his 250th game.

The Canberra Raiders have confirmed that veteran prop forward Josh Papali'i will not be part of the team next season, ending a significant chapter for the NRL club.

Coach Ricky Stuart revealed the decision, stating that while the club values Papali'i's immense contributions, the focus is currently on short-term objectives. Papali'i, 34, had signed a one-year extension after the Raiders secured the minor premiership last season, but the club has chosen not to pursue a further contract. Stuart expressed deep respect for Papali'i, highlighting his role as a mentor, particularly for the team's young Polynesian players.

"You don't want to lose the investment we put into players like Josh ... we have a lot of young Polynesian boys in our club as well, and I know they look up to Papa as though he's their god," Stuart remarked, underscoring the veteran's revered status within the squad. Papali'i's departure marks the end of a distinguished Raiders career that began when he debuted as a teenager in 2011.

Over more than a decade, he became the club's most-capped player, appearing in over 300 games. His physical presence and tenacity made him a fan favourite and a key figure in the Raiders' recent successes, including their minor premiership triumph. Beyond his club achievements, Papali'i also enjoyed a remarkable State of Origin career with Queensland, earning 24 caps.

He even came out of Origin retirement last year to help the Maroons secure a dramatic series victory, showcasing his enduring quality and leadership. The decision comes as the Raiders navigate a challenging period on and off the field. The team is coming off a disappointing 26-0 loss to the Sydney Roosters, which Stuart labelled their "worst game of the season.

" Adding to the challenges, the Raiders will be without several key players for Saturday's match against Parramatta due to State of Origin commitments and injury. Second-rower Hudson Young and five-eighth Ethan Strange are unavailable for Origin, while winger Savelio Tamale is out with a concussion. Despite these setbacks, Stuart remained optimistic, focusing on the debut of prop Vena Patuki-Case, who is set to come off the bench.

Patuki-Case's journey to the NRL has been hampered by multiple leg injuries, including syndesmosis and fractures, and Stuart praised his resilience.

"I think the character speaks for itself... we're seeing it first hand with Vena," Stuart said. In other milestone news, captain Joe Tapine will play his 250th NRL game, all for the Raiders, during the match against the Eels. Tapine, reflecting on the achievement, downplayed its personal significance compared to the team's performance.

"I just want to get the win for Vena first. You remember your first game more than your 250th," he stated. He acknowledged the long tenure, noting it has been 13 years since his debut, and expressed a desire to continue playing for the club as long as possible.

Tapine also highlighted the team's quirky statistical streak: the Raiders have won their last nine games following a round where they scored zero points, a trend they hope to extend after last week's shutout loss. As the Raiders look to rebound, they will certainly miss the leadership of Papali'i, but are turning to a new generation of players to drive their ambitions forward





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Josh Papali'i Canberra Raiders NRL Ricky Stuart State Of Origin Vena Patuki-Case Joe Tapine

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