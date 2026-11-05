Shaynna Blaze opens up on family, single motherhood and 1 Euro House with Darren Palmer

Shaynna Blaze reflects on her father Basil's sudden death in 1998, her mother Annette's Alzheimer's, raising two children as a single mum, and her friendship with The Block's Darren Palmer.

Shaynna Blaze has opened up about her family history, the sudden death of her father and the tough years she spent raising two children as a single mother.

The television presenter and author also spoke about her long friendship with The Block's Darren Palmer ahead of their new show. She is a regular contributor to Sunday Life Magazine, Executive Style, The Age EG and Domain publications, and a columnist and features writer at Domain Review and Domain Living's Personal Space page. Blaze is also the published author of four books. Blaze said she got her enterprising spirit from her late father, Basil.

Also read The newcomer shaping up as NZ's next potential 'kingmaker'

Her Family History

Her paternal grandfather, who went by the nickname Snowy, died when she was very young. His white-blond hair has made its way down the family tree from her dad Basil, to her older brother and now to her granddaughter. Her maternal grandfather, Roy, moved from Melbourne to Queensland for warmer weather and was not in their lives much growing up. Roy was a builder who helped build the house Blaze grew up in with her dad.

He lived into his 70s. Her father Basil was a fitter and turner and handyman who loved to build everything from scratch. He built garages, laid bricks and did the home extension. Blaze said there was not anything he did not attempt, and that she got that spirit from him.

Advertisement

She and her father were both Aries and used to butt heads a lot because of their strong personalities. Dad got to be a grandfather and met her two kids. He was kind and gentle. Blaze and her dad were very close until he died of a heart attack suddenly in 1998.

He had a heart attack in his 40s that led to a quadruple bypass, and he went to see his heart surgeon two weeks before he died. There was nothing to indicate anything was wrong. Her mum, Annette, packed his lunch for work and never saw him alive again. Twenty-four hours later the family turned off the life support and were in shock for a long time.

Tragic Loss Of Her Father

Her mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a year later, and the family felt it was due to the grief of losing dad. She lived with it for 16 years and died 10 years ago. Blaze said her first boss, Alan Wilson, was a big inspiration. He allowed her to make mistakes and gave her the confidence at 19 to make big decisions.

He challenged her, gave her a long piece of string, as it were, to design things and come up with ideas. He allowed her to make mistakes and gave her the confidence at 19 to make big decisions with huge budgets. Her parents met at a local dance. Her mum was standing on a balcony with her sister, and Dad was with his best friend.

He pointed to her mum and said, I am going to marry that girl. He had not even danced with her yet. They eventually did dance and he drove her and her sister home. Blaze called theirs a beautiful romance.

She has two brothers, one older and one younger. As kids they would play outside until it was dark. It was her and the boys going to creeks and rivers, riding bikes and knocking on people's doors and running away. As teenagers, Blaze and her brothers fought like hell, but as adults she and her older brother are very close.

Advertisement

He is her biggest supporter and always says he is there for her. Her first kiss happened at high school in Mitcham, in Melbourne's east, behind the shelter shed. It was awful and she cannot say she enjoyed it. Having an older brother and being around his friends did not mean her teenage years were full of romance.

When she was 15, she looked about 12. As she got older, Blaze got into relationships that were not quite suited to her. It took her a long while to get it right, she said. It came with a lot of learning, but she would not be where she is now if she did not make those mistakes.

Raising Her Children

Her first relationship was not a good one and she would prefer not to speak about it. She was 24 when she had her daughter Carly and then got married for the first time. At 26, she had her son, Jess. By 31, she was divorced.

She did marry again, to personal trainer Steve Vaughan, and they had a great relationship, but are now divorced. Nowadays, she does not like talking about her relationships. Blaze and Darren Palmer first met on set and were quite wary of each other. They did a photo shoot together and it was all about the angles.

Friendship With Darren Palmer

He was trying to get his best angle, and she said, Luckily, I have two good sides. They started joking about each other.

Then they got drunk at the Logies and hit it off. They talked out any fears they had about each other and have been great mates ever since. Blaze appears with Palmer on their new show, 1 Euro House. Raising her children as a single mum was tough, but seeing her son become a kind, thoughtful and generous man who is now a father is a joy, she said.