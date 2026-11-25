A rare fire ant colony with multiple queens has been found in Auburn, Sydney, prompting a new taskforce and a Biosecurity Control Order as authorities treat a larger and more complex infestation than first thought.

A rare fire ant colony containing multiple queens has been found in Auburn in Sydney's west, the second fire ant detection in the city this year after Enfield in September.

The NSW government is scaling up its response, saying the Auburn nest is larger and more complex than initially thought, with more live ants found after the site was treated at the weekend. The colony is a polygyne social form, meaning it has multiple queens rather than a single queen. The NSW government said such colonies can support a higher concentration of ants and nests within a relatively small area, making them complex to treat.

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Taskforce Traces Supply Chains

This colony type has not previously been detected in NSW and is rare even in south-east Queensland, where fire ants are more widespread. A specialised taskforce is being established to trace the supply chains behind the outbreak. Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said the taskforce will trace high-risk products transiting through businesses around the Auburn site, which mostly includes shipments from Asia. The government is yet to identify the country of origin of either incursion.

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Imported materials are believed to be the source of both the Enfield and Auburn discoveries, although the two locations are not believed to be connected. Moriarty said she inspected the Auburn site herself. Even though the area is not geographically big, she said the ants there spread in a different way and that NSW has never seen ants spread like this before.

She asked the community to report suspicious ants or earth mounds and to cooperate with teams checking businesses, residences and public lands in the area. A Biosecurity Control Order will be in place on Friday to formally limit the transport of high-risk materials from the area, including mulch, soil and building materials. Red imported fire ants are an extremely invasive species, so called because of their powerful sting.

They are particularly good at spreading and are well adapted to parts of Australia similar to their native environment in the Pantanal in South America. Fire ants can survive underground for years, then form rafts in floods and travel to colonise new ground. They have moved around the world in infested soil attached to shipping containers.

History of Fire Ant Incursions

They were first detected at the Port of Brisbane in 2001, but may have been present since about 1992, according to a 2021 strategic review of the national fire ant response. They have infested about 700,000 hectares of south-east Queensland. Seven other incursions, all linked to ports and airports, including in Gladstone, the Port of Botany and the Port of Fremantle, have been eradicated.

In 2023, five fire ant nests were detected by a member of the public 13km south of the Queensland border on council land in South Murwillumbah in NSW, prompting a biosecurity response. In September, fire ants were confirmed in Sydney for the second time, the first outbreak since being eliminated from the Port of Botany more than a decade ago, at a logistics centre in Enfield.

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Fire ants range from 2mm to 6mm in size, are copper brown with darker abdomens, and build nests that look like small mounds of loose, crumbly dirt. Nests are most often in direct sunlight on lawns, near concrete paths, taps and bodies of water, or along fence lines. To check a suspected nest, the Queensland government says to gently poke the mound with a long stick and watch for ants erupting from the disturbed soil.

Fire ants are usually killed with bait, which foraging ants take into nests. An alternative is direct nest injection using a chemical used in dogs' flea collars. When a nest is disturbed, the ants swarm and a pheromone triggers simultaneous stinging en masse. One sting is similar to a bull ant bite, but in high numbers stings can overwhelm victims.

Severe Health Risks and Deaths

Anaphylaxis and secondary infections can cause death. A 2008 World Health Organization study and a 2021 Taiwanese study found that 2.8% of sting victims exhibited anaphylactic shock. Fire ants have caused about 85 deaths in the US, including a 43-year-old Georgia woman who died after stepping on a nest in June and an 87-year-old woman who died after being stung 1,625 times in 2000. Pets, livestock and native animals are also vulnerable.

Fire ants can damage electrical and agricultural equipment, kill native plants and damage ecosystems beyond repair. Soil displacement damages infrastructure, in turn exposing workers. A 2021 report for Biosecurity Queensland found fire ants could cut agricultural output by up to 40%. Without proper management, they will surpass the combined effects of many pests currently regarded as Australia's worst invasive animals, including rabbits, cane toads, foxes, camels, wild dogs and feral cats.

The NSW government says the public should not try to destroy nests or capture ants. Instead, people should take a photo or video and report sightings.