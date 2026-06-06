Rare Vehicles from Clive Palmer's Collection to be Displayed on Gold Coast

A selection of rare and classic cars from mining magnate Clive Palmer's extensive private collection will be exhibited at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre from June 26 to 28. The showcase, named the Gold Coast Concours Display, will feature prized vehicles such as a 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante and a 1938 Mercedes 540K Cabriolet B. This event precedes the opening of Palmer's dedicated museum in Patrick Estate, which will house over 1000 cars and 300 motorcycles.

A selection of rare vehicles from Clive Palmer 's personal car collection will be exhibited in late June on the Gold Coast . The extensive private car collection of mining magnate and former politician Clive Palmer is set to go on display this month.

Despite construction work already beginning on Mr Palmer's own car museum west of Brisbane, some of the billionaire's extensive collection of rare and classic cars will be available for the public to view from late June in Broadbeach. Mr Palmer's most prized vehicles from the collection - referred to as the 'Palmer Motorama' - will form the centrepiece of the three-day show, located at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre.

These include a 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante, a 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Aravis Special Cabriolet, a 1938 Mercedes 540K Cabriolet B, and several Rolls-Royce models - including one said to be 'once associated with Princess Margaret'.

'These cars represent some of the greatest engineering and craftsmanship ever produced,' said Mr Palmer in a written statement. 'Each vehicle has its own story and historical significance, and it's important that people have the opportunity to see and appreciate them. ' Named the Gold Coast Concours Display, the event claims to be a 'selection from the world's finest private collection of vintage cars'.

The controversial figure, who is the founder and chairman of the United Australia Party, is currently building a museum to house his collection of more than 1000 cars and 300 motorcycles. It's understood works are underway on the museum located in Patrick Estate, near Lake Wivenhoe, after Mr Palmer abandoned plans to create a museum as part of a $100 million refurbishment of the Yaroomba resort on the Sunshine Coast, following community opposition.

The motoring showcase is set to run from Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28, at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, with general admission available from $50





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