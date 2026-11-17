Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus receives a six-match ban from World Rugby for accusing officials of match-fixing, drawing immediate appeal from SA Rugby.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has been handed a six-Test suspension by World Rugby after his post-match comments questioned the integrity of referees during the team's defeat to France. The disciplinary decision directly addresses Erasmus's allegations that match officials may have manipulated the outcome of the game through inaction on illegal tackles. This ban covers the remainder of the Nations Championship and extends through to the eve of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Six-Match Ban Covers Key Rugby Tournaments

The suspension takes effect immediately and prevents Erasmus from any direct or indirect coaching on match days or being present at the stadium. It also prohibits him from engaging in any media activities during the ban period. The punishment is set to expire when South Africa hosts the Wallabies for the final two games of the Rugby Championship in August next year, effectively ruling him out of a significant portion of international competition.

Also read V'landys Confirms Walters to Retain Australian Rugby League Coaching Role Despite Policy

Erasmus Accuses TMO of Ignoring Illegal Tackles

During an extraordinary press conference in Dublin ahead of a clash with Ireland, Erasmus claimed that referees and the Television Match Official missed seventeen knee-drop tackles during the Boks-France match in Paris. He argued that if the TMO saw the injuries caused by these offenses but chose not to act, it constituted match-fixing or interference with the game's outcome. Erasmus stated that ignoring such visible injuries boils down to manipulating the result and allowing players to get injured.

World Rugby Panel Finds Serious Misconduct

An independent World Rugby panel, chaired by senior officer Adam Casselden SC from Australia, determined that the threshold for serious misconduct had been met. The panel concluded that a reasonable person would view Erasmus's comments as an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of match officials. They ruled that his statements suggested officials acted with bias or deliberately influenced the match, thereby disrespecting their authority.

Advertisement

SA Rugby Seeks Appeal for Contextual Hearing

South African Rugby immediately announced plans to seek a full misconduct hearing, stating they respected the process but needed the opportunity to contextualize Erasmus's comments. The union asserted that it was not Erasmus's intention to allege that any match official acted with ulterior motives. They trusted that such a hearing could be expedited given the seriousness of the charge and the potential impact on the team's preparation.

Part of Broader Crackdown on Official Abuse

This sanction aligns with World Rugby's intensified effort to combat online abuse and public criticism of referees following a July announcement. Similar recent bans include Italian coach Gonzalo Quesada and Hong Kong's Kane Hames, who received a six-match ban for comments after a clash with the USA. The governing body emphasizes that while robust debate is natural, challenging decisions is not the same as questioning an official's integrity.

Erasmus previously faced a two-month ban from all forms of rugby for a lengthy video tirade criticizing Australian referee Nic Berry during the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour. That incident followed Berry's statement that Erasmus engaged in character assassination, which caused significant distress to the referee and his family. World Rugby continues to stress that protecting the wellbeing of match officials is a core responsibility for all stakeholders in the sport.