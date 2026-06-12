Raul Jimenez's Emotional World Cup Goal Caps Remarkable Comeback from Near-Fatal Injury

Raul Jimenez scored a crucial goal for Mexico in the 2026 World Cup opener at Estadio Azteca, an emotional moment nearly six years after a life-threatening skull fracture he suffered while playing for Wolves. His journey from emergency surgery to scoring with his head exemplifies resilience and the power of sport.

Raul Jimenez had tears in his eyes after scoring. When he made his darting run at the back post in Mexico 's opening game of the 2026 World Cup , the entire Estadio Azteca held its breath before exploding in joy.

Jimenez had nodded home and, after wheeling away in celebration, roared in delight as his side went 2-0 up against South Africa. Leading the line for your country at a home World Cup and scoring a match-sealing goal is overwhelming enough. And, having come so close in the opening five minutes, a rifling first-time shot denied only by a frankly spectacular save by Ronwen Williams. Raul Jimenez could barely contain his ecstasy at scoring at the Azteca.

In November 2020, it looked like his career would be prematurely ended by a shocking injury he sustained in a Premier League game for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Arsenal at the Arsenal Stadium. Jimenez was knocked out after a clash of heads with Arsenal center back David Luiz just five minutes into the contest, leaving both players stricken on the surface.

It was immediately clear that the Mexican was far more seriously impacted than Luiz, receiving oxygen on the pitch before being stretchered off in a desperately serious condition after a 10-minute delay. Masked emergency workers, this was the height of COVID, remember, and the empty stands at the 60,000 capacity Emirates stadium made the vista all the more haunting and unsettling. There were reasonable fears that not only would his career be over, but his life impacted by the collision.

He only regained consciousness at the hospital with news that he had badly fractured his skull and suffered a bleed on the brain, requiring emergency surgery. He described the injury: the skull fracture, the bone broke and there was a little bit of bleeding inside the brain. It was pushing my brain to the inside and that is why the surgery had to be quick. It was a really good job by the doctors.

Jimenez has said he has no recollection of the impact, not even the opening passages of the game, only leaving his stuff in the dressing room and warming up. He admitted that heading the ball again took some getting used to, making the fact that he used his head to score on Friday all the more impressive.

He does wear a black head guard, he told the Guardian that if it was his choice he would not wear it if it were up to him, with extra padding over a thin white scar that marks his head. But those are the only reminders of a moment in his career that could have been its emphatic closing chapter.

Now, almost six years on, he is celebrating scoring a goal in front of his adoring home fans at the World Cup in the historic Estadio Azteca, his tears saying more about his journey than anything else. The road back was arduous. After the emergency surgery, Jimenez spent weeks in recovery, with doctors uncertain if he would ever play again. He had to relearn basic motor skills and gradually return to training.

The mental hurdle was as great as the physical one; every header in practice brought back the memory of that collision. But Jimenez persevered, supported by his family, teammates, and medical staff. He returned to action for Wolves in July 2021, wearing a protective headguard that would become his trademark. Despite initial struggles, he rediscovered his form and eventually earned his place back in the Mexican national team.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, was a dream scenario. Playing at the iconic Azteca, where Mexican football history is made, Jimenez wrote his own chapter. His goal not only sealed a vital victory but symbolized resilience, determination, and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. The stadium erupted, with fans chanting his name, and Jimenez stood there, tears streaming down his face, embracing the moment.

It was a testament to his character and the love of a nation that never stopped believing in him. For Mexico, the win was crucial in a tough group, and Jimenez's contribution lifted the entire team. The journey from that dark day in London to the bright lights of Azteca is one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history. Jimenez's story transcends football, inspiring anyone facing seemingly insurmountable odds.

As he left the pitch, he glanced at the sky, perhaps thanking the doctors who saved his life, and the fans who never gave up on him. The 2026 World Cup will forever be remembered for Jimenez's emotional goal, a moment that captured the essence of sport: joy born from struggle, triumph wrested from tragedy





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Raúl Jiménez World Cup Mexico Comeback Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA World Cup 2026ᵀᴹ latest updates, highlights, interviews and opinionExclusive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026ᵀᴹ via SBS Sport, including all the latest action, highlights, interviews and opinion from the world's biggest football event.

Read more »

Four surgeries and a reunion: The Souttar brothers’ long road to the World CupAfter 16 months of injury hell, Harry Souttar is happy to be at another World Cup - but he’s even happier that his brother John, who plays for Scotland, has made it, too.

Read more »

Can the FIFA World Cup score a win for the global economy?With just one sleep to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, SBS On the Money explores the business behind the world’s biggest sporting event.

Read more »

Somali referee barred from US for World Cup is handed Super Cup final by UefaOmar Artan, the Somali referee prevented from officiating at the World Cup, will take charge of the Super Cup in August, Uefa has announced

Read more »