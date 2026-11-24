ANZ becomes the first major bank to forecast an RBA rate cut by June amid a weakening jobs market, while S&P Global warns state government debt will reach $980 billion by 2030 and $1 trillion by 2031.

ANZ has become the first major commercial bank to predict the Reserve Bank will start cutting interest rates by June to salvage a weakening jobs market.

The forecast came as S&P Global warned state governments face a financial reckoning from nearly $1 trillion in collective debt. The RBA lifted the cash rate earlier this month on a 6-3 vote to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent. ANZ head of Australian economics Adam Boyton said the jobs market was weakening more than expected.

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ANZ Predicts Early Interest Rate Cuts

He said a higher unemployment rate and evidence of a property market slowdown, including advertised rents starting to fall, meant the RBA would likely consider a cut by June. We are bringing forward our timing for the first RBA rate cut to June 2027, Boyton said. We then expect a follow-up cut in August, taking the cash rate to 4.35 per cent. A further easing in early 2028 will bring the cash rate to 4.1 per cent.

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A rate cut in June after a November increase would be one of the shortest turnarounds in monetary policy this century. The smallest gap was five months between December 2001, when the RBA cut rates, and May the following year when it began lifting borrowing costs. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Monday his mid-year budget update would reveal a grim outlook.

Inflation is likely to stay elevated until the second half of next year, unemployment above 5 per cent, and larger budget deficits from 2027-28. He blamed the oil price spike, the AI construction boom and higher interest rates. Figures due on Wednesday are expected to show inflation in October jumping from 4.3 per cent to almost 5 per cent because of last month's large jump in oil prices.

When the RBA raised rates this month it expected oil to average almost $US110 a barrel to December and then ease to $US95 a barrel. Oil has since dropped by almost 24 per cent since late October, falling below $US89 a barrel on Tuesday. That is feeding into petrol prices, with the average across major capital cities falling from $2.40 a litre in late October to a two-month low of $2.05 a litre last week.

Oil Prices Drop Eases Petrol Costs

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor told a partyroom meeting the Coalition could return to power next year because the government had mismanaged the economy. Make no mistake about it, colleagues: we can win the next election, Taylor said. The next election is not due until May 2028. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talked up Labor's election preparation at a caucus meeting.

Chalmers said his budget update would include budget-sized savings worth billions of dollars. Pressure to curb inflation has pushed Labor away from one-off subsidies toward targeted cost-of-living relief. Labor is planning to lean into its healthcare agenda next year. After Monday's freeze of the $25 medicine co-payment, upcoming announcements are expected on lower specialist fees, boosted regional bulk-billing, and expanded roles for pharmacists and allied health workers.

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S&P Warns State Debt Crisis

We've still got a big lead on the Coalition in health, so we will lean in next year, one senior source said. Analysis released by S&P Global on Tuesday said state government spending and debt would continue to grow. By 2030, state debt is expected to reach $980 billion, up almost a third from $739 billion today. The surge will push up the share of state budgets used for interest repayments.

Almost 10 per cent of Victoria's budget will be spent on interest by the end of the decade. Every other state bar WA will spend at least 6 per cent. The spending ramp-up is not driven by NSW or Victoria, where major project expenditure is expected to ease. S&P noted South Australia and Queensland, under pressure over the Brisbane Olympics, are enthusiastically opening their purse strings.

On Tuesday the Tasmanian government revealed its planned football stadium would cost $1.23 billion, up $100 million over 12 months. It was originally expected to cost $715 million. S&P Global lead analyst Martin Foo said states were under growing financial pressure. Australian state budgets are already stretched, Foo said.

In 2027, housing prices and property-related tax revenue could fall even further, while swelling interest costs will heap on more pressure. With collective debt heading towards $1 trillion by 2031, debt-servicing costs will steadily crowd out spending on public services and infrastructure.