RBA Data Shows Aging and Wealthier Housing Investors as Government Pushes Tax Reform

New Reserve Bank research reveals that housing investors in Australia are becoming older and wealthier, with a surge in over-60 investors and a decline in younger ones. The government has introduced a bill to change negative gearing and capital gains tax discounts, aiming to improve housing affordability.

Recent research from the Reserve Bank of Australia ( RBA ) reveals significant demographic and economic shifts among housing investors over the past two decades. The study, based on newly available rental property schedule data covering the full population of housing investors, shows that the median age of investors has risen from 45 to 51 years between 1999/2000 and 2022/23.

The share of investors aged over 60 has more than doubled from 12% to 28%, while the proportion of those under 30 has plummeted from 9% to 3%. Similarly, the 30-39 age group dropped from 26% to 18%, and the 40-49 group fell from 29% to 25%. This aging trend reflects both population demographics and an increasing tendency for older cohorts to own investment properties.

The research also highlights a growing wealth divide, with housing investment becoming more concentrated among higher-income households. Rising property prices have increased entry costs, making it harder for lower and middle-income earners to purchase investment properties. Higher-income investors benefit more from tax concessions such as negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount, further skewing the market.

The share of investors owning multiple properties has risen, with those holding two properties increasing from about 15% to 20% and those with three or more rising from 5% to 10%. Conversely, single-property investors fell from 80% to 70%. As of 2022/23, there were 2.3 million individual housing investors, representing roughly 10% of the working-age population. These findings provide a detailed picture of investor characteristics and leverage positions, offering new insights for financial stability analysis.

In parallel with the RBA's findings, the federal government introduced a bill to parliament today aimed at reforming housing taxation. The legislation, part of the first tranche of budget measures, proposes limiting negative gearing on newly purchased properties to new builds and adjusting the capital gains tax discount. Treasurer Jim Chalmers argued that these reforms would correct distortions in the tax system that have contributed to housing unaffordability, particularly for young Australians.

He stated that property prices have far outstripped wage growth over the past 25 years, pushing home ownership out of reach. The government estimates the changes could enable 75,000 additional first-home buyers to enter the market over the next decade, reversing a decline in home ownership rates.

However, the opposition has vowed to repeal the reforms if elected, with leader Angus Taylor claiming they would hand housing investment to multinationals and foreign pension funds. The debate underscores a broader political divide on how to address Australia's housing crisis, as investors age and wealth accumulates in property assets





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Housing Investors Aging Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax RBA

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