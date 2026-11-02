RBA Expected to Hike Rates to 4.85% Amid Economic Forecasts

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to raise cash rates by 25 basis points to 4.85%, the highest in 18 years, as Commonwealth Bank analysts downgrade growth forecasts amid rising inflation pressures and household debt concerns.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely anticipated to implement a quarter-point interest rate increase on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, a move that would push the official cash rate to 4.85 percent. This adjustment would mark the fifth tightening of monetary policy within the calendar year, establishing the highest interest rate target in eighteen years. Market participants and financial institutions are closely monitoring the decision at 2:30 pm AEDT, with analysts pricing in an approximately 80 percent probability of a 25 basis point hike.

Commonwealth Bank Economic Forecasts Deteriorate

Commonwealth Bank economists have recently revised their outlook for the Australian economy downward in a morning note released on November 3, 2026. The bank's Australian economics team now projects that economic growth will decelerate to an annualized rate of 1.0 percent by mid-2027. This revised forecast represents a significant downgrade from their previous estimate of 1.8 percent annual growth, highlighting the severe strain that monetary tightening is placing on domestic expansion.

Also read RBA Expected to Raise Rates to 4.85 Percent, Warned of Recession Risk

Hawkish Stance Drives Currency Fluctuations

The Australian dollar experienced a slight decline overnight, trading below 0.70 US cents in the US dollar market before the central bank's announcement. Currency strategists at the Commonwealth Bank noted that the local currency dropped in anticipation of the rate decision, though they caution that the hike itself may not significantly move the exchange rate. Since the market has already priced in the likelihood of a 25 basis point increase, the Australian dollar is expected to fall or remain stagnant immediately following the announcement.

Material Impact on Household Debt and Mortgages

A 125 basis point tightening cycle is considered material for an economy characterized by high levels of household debt. The Reserve Bank of Australia is facing intense scrutiny regarding its impact on the mortgage sector, with critics arguing that aggressive rate hikes are forcing mortgagee sales and contributing to unemployment. Public sentiment reflects deep frustration, with some homeowners expressing a loss of trust in the central bank's board, viewing the policy as elitist and damaging to house ownership opportunities across the nation.

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Debate Over Inflation Control and GST Alternatives

Alternatives to interest rate hikes are being debated among economists and the public, with some suggesting that a temporary increase in the Goods and Services Tax could absorb price pressures without destroying consumer confidence. The argument posits that increased GST would hike prices and push down spending, but the resulting inflation component could be discounted from official data to avoid appearing as persistent inflation. Critics of the current approach argue that relying solely on monetary policy is too damaging to future opportunities and economic stability compared to fiscal measures.

Market Sentiment and Resistance Levels

Market participants are analyzing the post-meeting statement and press conference for any hawkish signals that could push the Australian dollar through resistance at 0.7076, which represents the 76.4 percent Fibonacci level. Analysts suggest that unless the Reserve Bank of Australia signals significantly higher future rates, the currency will likely face downward pressure. The convergence of gloomy economic forecasts, high household debt, and a well-telegraphed rate hike creates a complex environment where traditional market reactions may be muted or reversed immediately after the announcement.