RBA Expected to Hold Interest Rates as Economists Forecast Extended Pause into 2027

Major bank economists largely predict the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the cash rate at 4.35 per cent, signalling a prolonged period of high borrowing costs for households amid sticky inflation and geopolitical supply risks, with cuts not anticipated until at least 2027.

Borrowers may face an extended period of stable interest rates as leading economists from the four major banks predict the Reserve Bank of Australia ( RBA ) will hold the cash rate at 4.35 per cent following its upcoming meeting.

The RBA's Monetary Policy Board begins a two-day session to decide whether mortgage holders will see any relief. Key considerations include the potential impact of a Middle East ceasefire on fuel prices, persistent inflation above the target range, and the scheduled reinstatement of the full fuel excise at month-end. Consensus among economists from Commonwealth Bank (CBA), ANZ, NAB, Westpac, and HSBC points to a pause.

Westpac chief economist Luci Ellis, a former RBA advisor, reaffirmed her view that the board will hold, citing mixed recent data on inflation and the labour market, weak consumer and housing markets, and strong investment in data centres. Ellis, however, diverges from peers by forecasting two additional rate hikes in August and September before rates eventually start falling in 2027.

In contrast, HSBC's Paul Bloxham, ANZ, CBA, and NAB anticipate a prolonged pause with cuts unlikely before mid-2027. Bloxham emphasized that inflation remains too high and the RBA's tightening is working, but slowing growth will likely keep rates steady. Geopolitical factors also play a role; even with a potential Iran-U.S. agreement, normalisation of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may not be complete until mid-2027, keeping upward pressure on fuel costs.

Recent fuel market optimism, with Brent crude dropping below $90, offers little immediate relief for inflation. Headline inflation fell to 4.2 per cent year-on-year in April from 4.6 per cent, but the RBA's preferred trimmed mean measure edged up to 3.4 per cent. Ellis argues that inflation remains far from the 2.5 per cent target midpoint, meaning the board will accept weaker consumer and housing outcomes as part of monetary transmission.

ANZ and CBA have refined their forecasts to include two 0.25 per cent cuts in 2027, with NAB's Sally Auld suggesting the first reduction could occur before July next year, though uncertainty remains high. Most analysts agree that households should brace for high borrowing costs well into the future, with relief not expected before late 2027





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Interest Rates RBA Reserve Bank Of Australia Inflation Cash Rate Mortgage Economy Housing Fuel Prices Middle East Geopolitical Risk Westpac CBA ANZ NAB HSBC Monetary Policy Rate Hike Rate Cut 2027

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