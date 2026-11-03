RBA Hikes Cash Rate to 4.85% Amid Inflation Surge and Global Oil Shock

Reserve Bank raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 4.85% for the fifth time this year. New forecasts warn of persistent inflation and economic challenges for Australian households.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.85%. This marks the fifth interest rate hike this year. The decision aims to combat surging inflation driven by a global oil shock.

RBA Decision and Voting Split

The monetary policy board voted six to three in favor of the rate increase. Three board members preferred to hold the cash rate steady at the previous level of 4.6%. The central bank stated it will continue necessary measures to bring inflation back to the 2 to 3% target range.

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The statement avoided explicit references to further hikes. This signals a willingness to monitor the impact of previous increases. Inflation reached 4.3% in the year to September. This figure exceeded the central bank's prior expectations significantly.

Impact on Households and Loans

Over 3.3 million Australian households with home loans face higher repayment costs. Canstar calculated that monthly payments on a $700,000 loan rise by $107. The total increase over five hikes amounts to $532 per month.

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Mortgage holders are under increasing financial pressure. The federal government faces criticism regarding economic management. The cost of living crisis is expected to extend for another year.

Economic Forecasts and Growth

The Statement on Monetary Policy projects weak economic growth through 2028. This growth rate falls below the estimated potential of 2 percent. However, it is better than recent analyst forecasts. The central bank does not anticipate a recession over the next two years.

Unemployment currently stands at 4.7%. It is projected to reach 4.9% next year. The rate may rise above 5% in 2028. Employment numbers are expected to remain positive throughout this period.

Global Factors and Inflation

The Middle East conflict has exacerbated global oil prices. Prices are expected to remain elevated for the next 18 months. This limits relief for motorists and keeps business costs high.

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Inflation is predicted to stay above 3% until the end of next year. The target range was expected to be reached nine months earlier. Public demand was weaker than expected in early 2026. Spending on defense and aged care services has moderated.

Technology and Capacity Constraints

The global artificial intelligence boom continues. This trend adds to capacity issues within the Australian economy. The central bank notes that these factors contribute to persistent cost pressures. The economy faces a difficult period ahead.