RBA hikes interest rates for a third time this year, adding $91 to home loan and boosting Australian dollar

The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in its 46th monetary policy meeting. This decision reverses the three interest rate cuts that were delivered last year and passes the full increase to customers from May 15. Pty Ltd posted the biggest one-day rally since 2008 in the face of weak Aussie dollar, while gas prices fell by 8.9 cents per litre.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, reversing the three interest rate cuts made last year. The increase adds $91 for an average home loan of $600,000 annually, with a $1 million loan seeing an increase of $152.

Trimmed mean inflation rose to 3.3% as the war in the Middle East escalated, raising RBA’s inflation forecast to 3.8% in June and higher until the target band is reached. The Australian dollar hit a four-year high on Thursday due to the rate hike and hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran. Gas prices, however, fell by 8.9 cents per litre during the week, nearing pre-war levels





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Reserve Bank Of Australia Interest Rates Home Loans Inflation Australian Dollar Gas Prices

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