RBA Raises Cash Rate to 4.85 Percent Amid Inflation Fight

The Reserve Bank of Australia increases interest rates to a nine-year high of 4.85 percent. This fifth hike in 2026 aims to curb inflation but intensifies pressure on homeowners and housing markets.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a 25 basis point increase to the cash rate on Tuesday, lifting it from 4.6 percent to 4.85 percent. This decision marks the highest borrowing cost level since November 2008 and serves as the fifth rate hike implemented in 2026. The central bank's primary objective remains forcing inflation down from its current position above 4 percent back into the targeted range of 2 to 3 percent.

Monetary Policy Mechanism and Immediate Impact

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock and her board opted for this aggressive monetary tightening despite recent data suggesting a cooldown in price pressures. The Consumer Price Index had recently reduced by 1.3 percent in the month prior, following a 0.9 percent rise in September. However, officials determined that sustained action was still required to anchor long-term price expectations and prevent inflation from becoming entrenched within the broader economy.

Also read The brutal redistribution at the heart of the RBA's interest rate policy

The mechanical impact of this policy shift is felt most acutely by residential mortgage holders. Because the cash rate is now at its highest level since banks and financial services collapsed in late 2007, the burden on borrowers is significantly heavier than in previous cycles. Homeowners are hit harder today due to the larger amounts they have borrowed compared to two decades ago, magnifying the cost of debt servicing.

Stakeholder Positions and Economic Critique

David Koch publicly criticized the decision, stating that the increase would cost the average homeowner $6450 more annually. Koch argued that this represents after-tax costs, meaning individuals would need to earn an extra $9000 to $10000 a year to offset the financial drain. He told Sunrise that monetary policy has failed and that Australian households are rightfully experiencing significant financial strain during this period.

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Koch urged Australians to call out businesses that raise prices above the levels of inflation, suggesting that corporate pricing behavior contributes to further pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia. He expressed frustration on behalf of households, asserting that interest rates continue to rise because society is accepting excessive price hikes without resistance. This view positions corporate pricing as a compounding factor in the inflationary spiral.

Realestate.com.au Senior Economist Angus Moore highlighted the ongoing structural impact on households, noting that higher mortgage costs will continue to weigh on consumer spending. While a resilient labour market and growing incomes provide an important buffer, Moore warned that these factors may not be sufficient to counteract the dampening effect of increased debt servicing on economic activity.

Real-World Impact and Future Projections

The housing sector is experiencing immediate consequences from the latest rate adjustment. Angus Moore noted that another rate rise will lengthen the downturn already underway in the property market. Home prices nationally have declined for seven straight months and are currently down 4.3 percent from their peak, indicating a sustained correction phase driven by reduced borrowing capacity.

Further increases in mortgage rates are expected to reduce borrowing capacities again for prospective buyers, adding to the downward pressure on home prices. This contraction in lending ability limits market participation and reinforces the bearish trend currently observed across major Australian cities. Investors and first-home buyers are facing increasingly restrictive financial conditions.

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Economists have warned homeowners not to get their hopes up for a rate reduction any time soon. AMP chief economist Shane Oliver predicts that relief may come in the December quarter of 2027 at the earliest, suggesting a prolonged period of high borrowing costs. This timeline underscores the severity of the inflationary challenge facing the economy.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham provided a stark assessment of the structural issues at play. Bloxham stated that because of Australia's weak productivity growth, the Reserve Bank of Australia had no choice but to throw the economy into a hard landing or even a recession to bring inflation to heel. He described the fifth hike as reluctant but necessary, driving the economy into a more significant economic downswing that will test household resilience over the coming years.