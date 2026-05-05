RBA Raises Interest Rates to 4.35% and Warns of Grim Economic Outlook

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the cash rate to 4.35% and delivered a pessimistic economic forecast, citing rising energy prices and prioritizing inflation control. The governor offered no forward guidance on future rate movements.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the official interest rate for the third time this year, raising the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.35%.

This move effectively reverses the rate cuts implemented in 2025. Governor Michele Bullock’s subsequent press conference offered a surprisingly stark assessment of the economic outlook, with a notable absence of forward guidance – meaning no clear indication of future rate movements. The RBA believes the recent rate hikes are sufficient to curb domestic inflationary pressures, though headline inflation is now projected to peak at 4.8% in the June quarter, a rise from the previously forecast 4.2%.

Inflation is expected to return to the target band of 2% to 3% by mid-2027, contingent on factors like a swift resolution to geopolitical tensions affecting commodity prices, particularly energy. Current forecasts assume oil prices will remain below US$100 a barrel.

However, Bullock emphasized the significant impact of rising energy prices on Australia’s economic prospects, describing growth as ‘anaemic’ and forecasting a rate of just over 1% through mid-2028. Unemployment is predicted to increase from 4.3% to 4.7%. Adverse scenarios, involving sustained higher energy prices, paint an even bleaker picture, with potential growth slowing to 0.5% and unemployment exceeding 5%.

The RBA acknowledges its mandate for both price stability and full employment but indicated a prioritization of controlling inflation if necessary, particularly in response to energy price shocks and inflationary expectations. The bank will closely monitor for any ongoing pass-through of higher energy prices to consumer prices and wages, aiming to prevent a sustained inflationary spiral.

The current situation, following the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic, feels particularly challenging due to its external origins and the difficult policy responses required. Monetary policy, a blunt instrument, disproportionately affects young households with mortgages. Attention is now turning to the upcoming federal budget, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers promising a ‘helpful’ fiscal policy approach. While fiscal policy won’t single-handedly determine the inflation outlook, it will be under intense scrutiny.

The RBA’s assessment offers little optimism for the near future, and some speculate that the shock of these measures may be intended to influence economic behavior





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Reserve Bank Of Australia Interest Rates Inflation Economic Outlook Michele Bullock Energy Prices Unemployment Fiscal Policy Monetary Policy

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