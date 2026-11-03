RBA Hikes Rates a Fifth Time as Board Split Over Inflation Risks

The Reserve Bank of Australia raises its cash rate for the fifth time this cycle to an 18-year high, as internal board divisions emerge over the economic risks and the role of datacentre spending and US deficits in driving inflation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the cash rate for the fifth time this cycle, pushing borrowing costs to an eighteen-year high. Governor Michele Bullock described the decision as necessary to suppress persistent inflation, even with the political backlash and financial strain it places on households.

Financial markets and economists had widely expected the hike. The move comes as underlying inflation, the best gauge of price pressures, has remained outside the RBA's 2% to 3% target band for almost four years. Bullock said some pain now would prevent worse pain later. The decision exposed a split on the nine-member RBA board.

Also read NSW Mortgage Stress Hits 30.7% as RBA Prepares Fifth Rate Hike

Board Members Dissent Over Rate Rise

Three members dissented, with Bullock saying in her press conference that they felt downside risks from previous rate rises were already large. They warned another increase could risk leaving the Australian economy worse off. Bullock said allowing inflation to stay high encourages businesses to pass on higher costs. She warned that excess demand can make price increases self-fulfilling, with people expecting higher inflation making it easier to push prices up in a vicious cycle.

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The RBA's November statement on monetary policy painted a grim outlook. Economic growth is expected to slow from 1.6% this financial year to just 1.3% over 2027-28, implying per capita GDP growth will at best be flat. Population growth becomes the only source of overall expansion. Unemployment is expected to hit 5.1% by 2028, while real wages and productivity are forecast to fall further.

The RBA's central forecasts do not predict a recession, but they do anticipate a marked slowdown and sluggish consumption. Many households may feel a recession is already underway. Treasurer Jim Chalmers seized on the RBA's assessment that government spending growth has eased this year. He argued budget pressures are not the main driver of inflation, citing the war in the Middle East as a major global factor.

Political Dispute Over Inflation Drivers

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor contradicted that view, blaming seventeen interest rate increases under the current government on out-of-control public spending. The dispute deepens the divide over whether domestic fiscal policy or global forces are driving the cost-of-living crisis. RBA board member Warwick McKibbin, an expert at the Peter Institute for International Economics, said Australia cannot isolate itself from global inflation. When major economies experience ten percent inflation, other nations inevitably face similar pressure regardless of domestic policy.

McKibbin pointed to the artificial intelligence boom as a new inflation driver. Datacentre construction consumed about two percent of GDP last year, with spending on these facilities contributing to inflation even though imports for them subtract from GDP. The governor also flagged datacentres in her post-meeting conference. Datacentre buildouts are drawing construction workers and tradies, even apprentices, with salaries multiple times above average.

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That fuels demand and creates shortages in housing and general construction, adding to price and wage pressures already strained by infrastructure projects. The spending crowds out investment that could support productivity growth. The political classes are searching for solutions, but cutting government spending significantly now could tip Australia into recession, given the economy's narrow margins. The administration of Donald Trump has expanded debt-funded spending in the United States, with deficits reaching seven percent of GDP.

US Spending And Household Debt

McKibbin described this as a massive expansion that spills over into other economies, including Australia, by driving up global inflation. The outcome of the upcoming US midterms is seen as pivotal. A Democratic victory could restore a more balanced legislative system over government spending, potentially easing one source of global price pressure. Australian households remain among the most indebted in the world due to high property prices, with most mortgages directly linked to the cash rate.

Political stress is mounting with state elections approaching in five months, and some federal ministers are privately discussing a budget reset to help return inflation to target.