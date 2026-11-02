RBA Expected to Raise Rates to 4.85 Percent, Warned of Recession Risk

The Reserve Bank is expected to lift official interest rates to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent on Melbourne Cup Day, with economists warning the move could push Australia into recession and cost tens of thousands of jobs.

The Reserve Bank is being warned it could drive Australia into a recession and leave tens of thousands of people out of work with a Melbourne Cup Day interest rate rise.

Financial markets and most economists expect the RBA to lift official interest rates on Tuesday afternoon to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent. The move is aimed at quelling inflation that has sat above the bank 2-3 per cent target band for most of the past four years. An increase on Tuesday would be the fifth this year.

Also read RBA to raise rates to 18-year high as budget deficits add to inflation pressure

RBA Rate Hike Sparks Recession Fears

On a 30-year 600,000 dollar mortgage, monthly repayments will have increased by a cumulative 500 dollars if the Reserve moves on the cash rate. But there are growing concerns such an aggressive tightening in monetary policy will slow the economy and push people out of work. The bank was already forecasting economic growth to slow to 1.4 per cent by year end while unemployment, at 4.7 per cent, is already above what the Reserve had been predicting.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver, who put the chance of recession at between 30 and 40 per cent, said the current fall in property prices was a concern. He expects the RBA to downgrade its outlook for economic growth to as low as 1 per cent by mid-2027, with unemployment likely to be forecast to hit 5 per cent. It is Melbourne Cup Day, so that is the race that stops the nation.

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This could be the rate rise that stops the nation, he said. The bank knows at the back of its mind that a recession is now a risk. Every time rates go up, the chance of a recession goes up. HSBC Australia chief economist Paul Bloxham said the RBA was lifting rates to slow down consumer spending across the housing sector.

The aim is to ensure other parts of the economy such as data centre construction, defence and public infrastructure could grow without excessive inflation. But he warned it was a high-risk strategy given the state of the economy. As we see it, given the need to get inflation down, the risks are rising that Australia economy will have a harder landing or even a recession, he said.

Historical Context of RBA Recessions

The Reserve Bank has played a part in past recessions, most infamously in the 1990-91 downturn ahead of which the RBA had pushed official interest rates to 17 per cent. Unemployment reached 11 per cent during that recession. Treasurer Jim Chalmers is under growing political pressure to help the Reserve take inflationary pressures out of the economy. He is being urged to use his upcoming mid-year budget update to cut government spending.

Liberal leader Angus Taylor said it was public spending behind the lift in interest rates that, since the government came to power in 2022, had added 30,000 dollars to the cost of a typical mortgage. The Melbourne Cup is normally a day where people look for a winner, but there will be a lot of losers on Melbourne Cup Day if interest rates go up again as is expected, Taylor said.

Environment Minister Murray Watt rejected suggestions that government spending was causing Australia inflation woes. Even if the Australian government was to cut its budget to zero, we would still be experiencing inflationary pressures because of what is happening around the world, he told ABC radio. NSW Premier Chris Minns urged the RBA to be cautious, warning a rate rise would lead to job losses in his state. The impact of another rate rise on the NSW economy will be massive.

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There will be jobs that go that will never come back. There will be shops that close that do not reopen with another rate rise, he said. ACTU secretary Melissa Donnelly said the bank should not add to the four rate hikes it had inflicted on borrowers this year. Supermarket prices went up by 7 per cent for an average basket of items between March and June across all the major supermarkets, she said.

That is well above CPI and I do not know what the Reserve Bank expects people to do about that: not buy milk and potatoes? They are hardly luxury items, she said. Central banks around the world have lifted interest rates to deal with higher inflation driven in part by the war against Iran. The RBA had expected Brent crude to be around 80 US dollars a barrel by now.

Global Factors Driving Inflation Pressures

Instead, it has averaged more than 100 US dollars a barrel for the past two months and on Monday was 110 US dollars. There are fears President Donald Trump could re-start strikes on Iran depending on the results of this week US midterm elections. The Reserve has also been surprised by the surge associated with the AI data centre construction boom. A year ago, it had forecast business investment to have grown by 2 per cent through 2026.

It is now on track to be up by at least 4.3 per cent. The RBA previous four rate rises appear to be having an impact, with major retailers starting to report a drop in sales. Furniture retailer Nick Scali recently revealed its sale orders for the first three months of the current financial year were down 15 per cent on the same period last year. Consumer bellwether Bunnings last week also reported a slowdown over recent months.

S&P Global measure of the Australian manufacturing sector, released on Monday, revealed a deep fall through October that is likely to continue. Its economics associate director Jingyi Pan said manufacturers were also being hit by supply constraints and higher costs. Subdued market conditions, higher interest rates and elevated prices contributed to the sharpest drop in new orders in almost two years, she said.

Shipment delays and port congestions were causes for one of the steepest extensions of delivery times since the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, she said.