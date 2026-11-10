RBA Rate Hikes and Recession Risks in Australia Economy

Michele Bullock and the Reserve Bank of Australia face criticism for insufficient tightening. Recession risks loom as unemployment rises amid Qantas and Canva job cuts in the Australian economy.

The Australian economy faces intensifying scrutiny as the Reserve Bank of Australia defends its monetary strategy amidst a wave of corporate job cuts. Michele Bullock, the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, acknowledged that the cumulative effect of five interest rate increases this year has caused significant economic strain. This admission comes at a time when major employers like Qantas, Canva, and Nab are shedding staff, reigniting public anxiety about a potential recession.

RBA Policy Critique by Saul Eslake

Commentator Saul Eslake argues that the central bank failed to act decisively in the past. He states that with the benefit of hindsight, the RBA did not tighten monetary policy enough or keep it tight for long enough between 2022 and 2024. This perspective suggests that earlier, more aggressive action might have prevented the current difficult economic landscape. The criticism highlights a growing divergence between central bank officials and independent economists regarding the appropriate timing and magnitude of rate adjustments.

Also read RBA Forecast Puts May 2028 Election Inside Inflation Danger Zone for Labor

Defining Recession with Modified Sahm Rule

There is no universally accepted formal definition of a recession, though a common rule involves two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth. Saul Eslake considers this yardstick flawed because it excluded the 1974 recession, where GDP fell significantly in only one quarter, and falsely identified the second half of 1977 as a recession. Instead, he proposes a modified version of the Sahm rule, named after former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm, which tracks unemployment changes. While the standard Sahm rule triggers when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by half a percentage point, Eslake suggests a three-quarter percentage increase relative to the preceding twelve months is more appropriate for Australia given its volatile monthly data.

Stakeholder Views on Unemployment and Inflation

Michele Bullock and her colleagues at the Reserve Bank of Australia are increasingly willing to accept higher unemployment as an unavoidable side-effect of ending five years of above-target inflation. They do not believe higher unemployment cures inflation but view it as a necessary consequence of slowing demand growth. Conversely, peers in Canada and New Zealand arguably tightened policy too much, resulting in technical recessions and sharper unemployment spikes. This contrast underscores the RBA's belief that they calibrated their approach more carefully, although critics like Saul Eslake dispute this assessment significantly.

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Market Risks and Future Economic Outlook

The economic future remains uncertain due to multiple potential recession triggers. A bursting artificial intelligence bubble could cause a global financial crisis-like downturn, albeit possibly on a smaller scale than the 2007-2009 episode. Additionally, the risk of the RBA overdoing monetary tightening persists due to long and variable lags in policy effectiveness. If the unemployment rate continues drifting at its recent pace, the modified Sahm rule would be triggered in January next year. However, if the RBA's latest forecasts hold, with unemployment rising only to 5.1% by the end of 2028, this specific recession threshold would not be met.

Government Response and Mitigation Strategies

The Australian government faces pressure to address the fallout from these economic shifts while acknowledging its limited power to prevent external shocks. Nothing the government or central bank can do can prevent scenarios like an AI bubble burst, but they will likely seek to mitigate local effects. The ongoing job cuts at major corporations serve as a tangible indicator of the slowing economy. Policymakers must now balance the need to suppress inflation against the risk of inducing a deep recession, a challenge that has already sparked intense debate among economists and business leaders alike.