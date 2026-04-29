RBA Set to Hike Rates Despite Inflation Spike Driven by Global Events

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise interest rates next week, despite evidence suggesting the recent inflation surge was primarily caused by a temporary spike in petrol prices due to geopolitical tensions. Analysis reveals that excluding fuel costs, inflation remained subdued, raising questions about the effectiveness of a rate hike.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to raise interest rates next week, despite recent inflation figures suggesting such a move would be largely ineffective in curbing price increases.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) consumer price index (CPI) data revealed a significant jump in inflation, with the monthly figure rising by 1.1% and the annual rate increasing from 3.7% to 4.6%. However, a closer examination of the data reveals that this surge was primarily driven by a substantial increase in petrol prices, triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically the bombing of Iran and subsequent disruption to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

This one-off event caused automotive fuel prices to contribute a full percentage point to the monthly inflation increase. Excluding petrol, inflation in March would have been a mere 0.1%. The RBA’s focus on tackling inflation, even when the underlying causes are external, appears deeply ingrained in its approach. While the RBA often emphasizes ‘underlying’ or ‘core’ inflation – a measure that strips out extreme price fluctuations – this metric remained flat at 3.3% in March.

Furthermore, the growth in non-tradable prices, those set within Australia, actually slowed from 5.0% to 4.6%, indicating that domestic inflationary pressures are easing. Market services price growth also decreased, and prices for discretionary items fell slightly. Importantly, petrol prices have since fallen in April, partially due to a halving of the fuel excise, suggesting a potential reversal of the March inflation spike in the next CPI report.

Despite these factors, the expectation of a rate hike persists, fueled by a desire within the RBA to demonstrate action, even if its impact on inflation is limited. The situation is further complicated by the anticipated flow-on effects of higher food prices due to increased fuel and fertilizer costs, as well as the potential for companies to exploit the current climate to increase profit margins.

However, the RBA’s decision to ignore the unique circumstances of the March inflation spike – a direct result of an extraordinary geopolitical event – would be prudent. Raising interest rates will not influence global oil prices and has only a marginal impact through exchange rate fluctuations.

Moreover, upcoming wages data is expected to show a continued decline in real wages, indicating that wage-price spirals are not a contributing factor to inflation. The RBA’s apparent determination to raise rates, regardless of the economic realities, highlights a deeply rooted institutional bias towards monetary tightening, even when it may be counterproductive and detrimental to households already struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

The current situation presents a complex challenge, demanding a nuanced and data-driven approach from the RBA, rather than a reflexive response based on outdated assumptions





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