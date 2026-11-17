Community members share vivid memories of iconic Australian retailers and debunk popular national symbols, highlighting cultural shifts in Sydney and beyond.

Readers from across the Sydney metropolitan area have submitted a diverse array of letters to the editor, focusing on recent discussions regarding local retail landmarks and national symbolism. The correspondence spans from personal travel anecdotes to corrections of widely accepted historical narratives, offering a snapshot of public opinion on cultural icons.

Travel Anecdotes and Symbolism Corrections

Nola Tucker from Kiama shared a humorous memory triggered by observations made by Scott Illingworth regarding local trains. Tucker described a journey from Spain to Paris where passengers seated backwards found themselves facing forward upon arrival in France due to gauge differences. She used this experience to reflect on the perceived smugness of locals who faced the correct direction for the remainder of the trip.

Also read Retail Shifts, Migration Policy, Health Advice Clarified, and Banking Outages

Stein Boddington of St Clair addressed the popular narrative concerning the kangaroo and emu on the Australian coat of arms. Boddington noted that while Scott Illingworth supports the idea that these animals cannot move backward, this is considered an urban myth. Research indicates the symbol is retroactive folk symbolism, and Boddington expressed skepticism about the validity of the premise often used to justify national progress.

Debating Retail Brand Identity

Chris Fenn from Moruya argued that the distinctive DJ bag has been replaced by the Harrods bag in modern retail. However, Charles Davies-Scourfield of Culburra Beach disputed the visual association with a dog's molar often attributed to David Jones wrapping. Davies-Scourfield suggested the design might be known as Pied de Coq in France and questioned whether any resemblance to a tooth actually exists.

Advertisement

Anthony Fretwell of Stanmore proposed a radical solution for the struggling department store, drawing a parallel to David Bowie. Fretwell claimed that in 1960s London, David Jones was a little-known musician who gained fame only after changing his surname. He suggested that rebranding the store after the global superstar could potentially revive its fortunes.

Memories of Gowings and Myers

Adrian Bell of Davistown highlighted the unique dual-purpose nature of Gowings, allowing customers to kayak and dine. Bell noted a significant omission in recent reminiscences regarding the giant Farmers store at George and Market Streets. This location was taken over by Myers from Melbourne in the 1960s, a move Bell described with disdain, and noted that Myers now faces similar challenges to DJs.

Jeffrey Mellefont of Coogee offered a tribute to Gowings, describing it as irreplaceable. Mellefont emphasized the quality of twill and cambric shirts and sturdy cotton socks that he continues to wear. These items remained durable and solid in color long after the store closed, with Mellefont still utilizing them in the second decade since its closure.

Technological and Retail Observations

Manbir Singh Kohli of Pemulwuy provided a warning about aviation safety related to technology. Kohli reported hearing that aircraft in the US were grounded due to the use of Microsoft Copilot. This comment concluded the range of topics submitted by readers, linking retail nostalgia to contemporary technological concerns.