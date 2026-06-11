Real Estate Agents Could Be Liable for Misleading Customers with Defective Homes

South Australia's consumer watchdog has warned that real estate agents who sell homes with serious defects could be liable for misleading customers if they know a property has issues. Two property owners were sold homes that were filled with defects, and the builder has been slapped with a $75,000 fine. The Sharma family, who purchased a house for more than $800,000 late last year, showed ABC News a range of issues with their home including wonky door frames, air vents that don't go anywhere, holes in the cabinetry and leaking pipes. The real estate agency's listing described the home in Adelaide's northern suburbs as 'masterfully constructed' and 'where craftsmanship meets contemporary luxury'. The advertisement also claimed the builder was 'known for precision craftsmanship, innovative design and long-lasting durability' and that it included a 'full builder's warranty and all compliance documentation. Real estate agents could be liable if it was proved that the agent knew about issues relating to the property. SA Commissioner for Consumer and Business Services says licensed real estate agents have obligations. People who provided incomplete or incorrect Form 1 statements could face fines of up to $10,000.

Real estate agents who sell homes with serious defects could be liable for misleading customers if they know a property has issues, South Australia's consumer watchdog has warned.

Two property owners were sold homes that were filled with defects, and the builder has been slapped with a $75,000 fine. The Sharma family, who purchased a house for more than $800,000 late last year, showed ABC News a range of issues with their home including wonky door frames, air vents that don't go anywhere, holes in the cabinetry and leaking pipes.

The builder and vendor of the property Khorshed Alam has been fined $75,000 for three counts of operating without a licence, and three counts of performing building work without building indemnity insurance, for the two properties and another also in Adelaide's northern suburbs. The real estate agency's listing described the home in Adelaide's northern suburbs as 'masterfully constructed' and 'where craftsmanship meets contemporary luxury'.

The advertisement also claimed the builder was 'known for precision craftsmanship, innovative design and long-lasting durability' and that it included a 'full builder's warranty and all compliance documentation. Real estate agents could be liable if it was proved that the agent knew about issues relating to the property. SA Commissioner for Consumer and Business Services says licensed real estate agents have obligations. People who provided incomplete or incorrect Form 1 statements could face fines of up to $10,000.

The Sharma family contacted the agency after settlement to request the building indemnity insurance, but the agent told them to 'please contact builder with that regards' in an email seen by ABC News





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Estate Agents Defective Homes Consumer Watchdog Builder's Fine Form 1 Vendor's Statement Building Indemnity Insurance Precision Craftsmanship Innovative Design Long-Lasting Durability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real estate agents love this look. But it won’t make a house a homeIt might be appealing for selling the dream of home ownership, but a blank canvas can lack signs of life. Here’s how to take a house from soulless to sanctuary.

Read more »

Sydney Homeowners Risk Aversion Holds Back PersonalizationSydney homeowners are hesitant to personalize their spaces due to fear of resale and the desire to fit the real estate mould of all-white interiors.

Read more »

‘Refer your real estate agent to my office’: Bob Katter steps in on Aussie flag rowBob Katter has offered his support to a woman who claims she was asked by her real estate agency to remove an Australian flag from her front door.

Read more »

What Happened to the Real Children Behind Fiction's Best-Loved CharactersThe article discusses the lives of real children who inspired some of the most beloved characters in children's literature, and how their experiences were often overshadowed by the fame and attention their fictional counterparts received.

Read more »