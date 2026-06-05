Real estate agents' glowing reviews hide a dark secret

A recent investigation has revealed that real estate agents advertising the most inaccurate property prices boast near flawless ratings on the nation's largest listing platforms. The review system fails to capture and has loopholes allowing agents to thwart negative feedback.

Real estate agents advertising the most inaccurate property prices boast near flawless ratings on the nation's largest listing platforms, prompting concerns buyers are being duped by online review systems that fail to capture - and have loopholes allowing agents to thwart - negative feedback.

An investigation by this masthead has also revealed the lengths to which some agents are going to maintain their ratings, with some deploying defamation threats, while others use backend hacks to block bad reviews. When buyers search for homes on the two biggest platforms - realestate.com.au and Domain - listings also include reviews and an accompanying star rating for the agent selling the property.

The review system doesn't just fail to identify the bad apples - it actively endorses them, said Henry Pedersen, chief executive of Homer. Homer assesses an agent's likelihood of underpricing a property by looking at the average gap between two key publicly available pricing markers on all of their sales: a property's initial price guide, which can be hidden in states where laws allow it and can change as a campaign progresses, and its final sale value.

This produces an agent's average pricing error score. The platform is marketed to buyers and sellers as a tool to help them assess the accuracy of real estate agents' price guides. Assessing all sales in the 18 months up to May, Homer produced a list of the 50 agents in every state and territory with the highest pricing error scores. This masthead then cross-referenced these agents' ratings on realestate.com.au and Domain.

A clear trend emerged: almost all are presented as outstanding agents with zero complaints. On the nation's leading listing platform, realestate.com.au, these agents' median rating is a perfect five stars, across every state. One reason for the overwhelmingly positive skew is that most reviews are left by sellers, who are likely to be happy when a property's sale price exceeds early estimates. Platforms only allow vendors and successful buyers to leave reviews for agents.

Those who miss out on a property are barred from airing their experiences. And Domain conceded their prominently displayed agent ratings better measure vendor satisfaction - who benefit from underquoting - and are not intended to endorse agents for prospective buyers. Consumer authorities have also cautioned against trusting online agent reviews.

A NSW Fair Trading spokesman, asked about agent reviews on realestate.com.au and Domain failing to capture negative sentiment, encouraged buyers to check the Consumer Affairs Victoria spokesman, responding to the same questions, said buyers should be wary of testimonials that are only extremely positive. Most states have rigorous laws against underquoting. In NSW, agents must make reasonable estimates of selling prices and never publish a price lower than those estimates.

Rules are stricter in Victoria, where agents cannot advertise a property below what they think it will sell for or the vendor's reserve price. Additionally, in both states, when advertising a price range as a guide, the higher figure cannot exceed the lower by more than 10 per cent. This masthead is not suggesting the agents with the highest pricing error scores used for the analysis in this article have been found to have breached underquoting laws.

Rather, it is highlighting the potentially misleading dynamic that buyers face. The 50 most inaccurate agents in NSW guided prices an average of 16.2 per cent below their sale price, according to the figures gathered by Homer. Yet, all but four of them hold five-star ratings. The lowest-rated of them has 4.8 stars.

In Victoria, the 50 agents with the highest pricing error scores - who guided prices on average 7.1 per cent above eventual sale prices - are equally well-rated. Just one agent had a rating below 4.9. Reviews for these same agents on rival platform Domain (which sources data from RateMyAgent) were slightly lower, but still overwhelmingly positive. The median rating for NSW's 50 agents most prone to underestimating a sale price is 4.95 stars.

In Victoria, just six were not rated 4.9 or above. Pedersen says the existing review systems posed little incentive for agents to price properties accurately. You can consistently sell 17 per cent above your price guide and still maintain a perfect five-star rating, he said. How can the agents who do the right thing stand out?

Despite this mistrust, negative reviews on realestate.com.au and Domain are nearly non-existent. This is largely because prospective buyers - the people agents deal with most - cannot publicly review their experiences with underquoting, being spammed with communications or other grievances





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