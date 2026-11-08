Ex-One Nation Staffer Claims Unlawful Sacking Over Rape Conviction and Strip Club Ties

A former senior One Nation staffer alleges he was unlawfully sacked for raising concerns about the party's ties to a convicted rapist and a strip club linked to an underworld figure. He also claims a high-ranking official joked about the rape conviction as 'surprise sex'.

A former senior One Nation staffer claims he was unlawfully sacked for raising concerns about the party's ongoing ties to an ex-senior staff member with a rape conviction and for calling out links between a high-ranking One Nation official and a strip club promoted by a man linked to an underworld figure.

The staffer, Charles Swindon, who managed the campaign for One Nation's first lower house MP, has broken his silence to claim high-ranking One Nation official Kelvin Morton downplayed the rape conviction of former party campaign director Sean Black by jokingly describing it as 'surprise sex'. Swindon also criticised One Nation for failing to adequately investigate his concerns that its Victorian state secretary and federal candidate for the seat of Bruce, Bianca Colecchia, had spent eight years managing a strip club promoted by a man linked to an underworld figure.

Also read Pauline Hanson Hits Back at Gina Rinehart Influence Claims by One Nation Ex-Staffer

Swindon Alleges One Nation Burying Fundraising Concerns

Swindon alleged One Nation buried his concerns about a commercial deal between the party and Black's company for fundraising in the Victorian election campaign ahead of this month's state election. He claimed Black continued to provide consulting and fundraising services to One Nation after he was sacked from his director's position in April amid ongoing controversy about his 2018 jailing for raping and assaulting an ex-partner.

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Contacted by this masthead, Black denied any involvement in One Nation fundraising or consulting roles after his removal in April. In an interview, Swindon said his almost five months in the inner sanctum of the One Nation party machine revealed it to be 'weirdly incompetent, chaotic'.

'Without exaggeration, it's a really shady place,' he said. Among a litany of appalling behaviour he claims he witnessed, Swindon said that during party leader Pauline Hanson's press club address in June, a senior staffer watching it inside party HQ with One Nation personnel shouted out that an Indigenous journalist who had quizzed Hanson was a 'black c--t'.

Swindon Warns One Nation Government Causes Chaos

Swindon warned that if One Nation were given government, 'you will get fly-by-night operators constantly flip-flopping on policy, not sticking to anything they promised, and just in general, causing chaos and economic damage, basically.

' Swindon also believes that billionaire Gina Rinehart wields far too much power over One Nation, echoing Black's concerns about Rinehart's influence that were heard on covert tapes. 'Gina Rinehart is on top of both of them [Hanson and her chief adviser James Ashby]. Gina tells both of them what to do, but she's not actually formally in the party.