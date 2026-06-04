Rebecca Vassarotti re-elected as MLA in ACT Legislative Assembly after countback

Rebecca Vassarotti has been re-elected as an MLA in the ACT Legislative Assembly following a countback by the Electoral Commission. The countback was necessary after the resignation of ACT Greens party leader Shane Rattenbury in April, after 17 years in politics.

Rebecca Vassarotti has been returned to the ACT Legislative Assembly following the resignation of Shane Rattenbury . She has been re-elected as an MLA in the ACT Legislative Assembly following a countback by the Electoral Commission .

The countback was necessary after the resignation of ACT Greens party leader Shane Rattenbury in April, after 17 years in politics. She has been re-elected to the ACT Legislative Assembly in an electoral countback after the resignation of ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury. Ms Vassarotti served as a member of the ACT Greens for a term before losing her seat in the 2024 election.

A new era has been ushered in with Mr Rattenbury's retirement from politics after 17 years in the ACT Legislative Assembly. The ACT Greens have yet to nominate a new leader, with a vote by party members expected now that Ms Vassarotti has been returned





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ACT Legislative Assembly Electoral Commission Shane Rattenbury Rebecca Vassarotti ACT Greens Countback 2024 Election Portfolio Australian Council Of Social Service YWCA Canberra Deputy Chief Executive Executive Director Power-Sharing Agreement Canberra Liberals ACT Election ACT Greens Leader Party Members Forever Government

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