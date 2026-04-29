Rebel Wilson Accused of 'Dumping' Phone to Hide Messages in Defamation Trial

Rebel Wilson faces allegations of deleting key evidence in a defamation case brought by her co-star Charlotte MacInnes. The trial has exposed disputes over missing messages, social media posts, and accusations of misconduct involving producer Amanda Ghost.

Rebel Wilson is facing serious allegations in a defamation trial , where her legal team has been accused of misleading the court regarding her mobile phone data.

The Hollywood actress is being sued by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actress in her film *The Deb*, who claims Wilson fabricated stories about her on social media and a fake website. Wilson's lawyers previously stated that her phone was stolen in London in July 2025, making it impossible to retrieve all WhatsApp messages.

However, during cross-examination, MacInnes' lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou SC, questioned why certain messages could not be produced, suggesting Wilson may have intentionally deleted them. Wilson responded that WhatsApp was not backed up to iCloud, and some message chains were lost for unknown reasons. Her lawyer, Dauid Sibtain SC, objected to the line of questioning, calling it offensive and humiliating, but Chrysanthou argued that Wilson had not previously disclosed the loss of text messages.

The trial has also revealed tense exchanges between Wilson and MacInnes, including a dispute over an unanswered invitation to a London performance of *Oklahoma! * in May 2023. Wilson criticized MacInnes for being 'terribly rude' and failing to respond to messages, while MacInnes apologized, claiming she had no Wi-Fi. Outside the court, Wilson declined to comment but thanked supporters, including *The Deb* cast and crew.

The case also involves producer Amanda Ghost, whom MacInnes accuses Wilson of falsely claiming had sexually harassed her in a 2023 incident. Wilson allegedly posted on social media that MacInnes altered her story to secure career opportunities.

Additionally, Wilson testified about budget disputes with Ghost and other producers, accusing them of embezzlement. The trial continues to uncover layers of conflict, with both sides presenting conflicting narratives about professional and personal conduct





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rebel Wilson Defamation Trial Charlotte Macinnes Whatsapp Messages Amanda Ghost

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebel Wilson to testify in film fight with co-starThe Pitch Perfect star is being sued for defamation by the Australian lead actor of the film she made her directorial debut in.

Read more »

Rebel Wilson arrives at court to give evidence in defamation fightThe Hollywood star is being sued for defamation by the young star of her directorial debut The Deb, over a series of posts on Instagram.

Read more »

Rebel Wilson testifies in defamation case brought by Charlotte MacInnesHollywood actor Rebel Wilson is giving evidence in a Sydney court in a defamation case brought by Charlotte MacInnes, who alleges Wilson defamed her by suggesting she was a sellout and a liar. The dispute centers on comments made on Instagram regarding an incident involving producer Amanda Ghost. MacInnes denies making a complaint about Ghost, while Wilson claims MacInnes changed her story.

Read more »

Rebel Wilson Faces Defamation Trial as Court Hears Testimony in Dispute with Lead ActressHollywood star Rebel Wilson is set to testify in a defamation case brought by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actress in Wilson's directorial debut, *The Deb*. The trial centers on allegations that Wilson defamed MacInnes by falsely accusing her of retracting sexual harassment claims against producer Amanda Ghost. The case has drawn significant media attention, with key testimony already heard from MacInnes and Ghost, while Wilson is expected to take the stand today.

Read more »

Rebel Wilson faces defamation trial over Instagram commentsHollywood actor Rebel Wilson is testifying in a Sydney court after being sued by Charlotte MacInnes for defamation over Instagram posts. MacInnes alleges Wilson falsely accused her of being a 'sellout' and lying about a complaint involving producer Amanda Ghost. Wilson claims MacInnes changed her story about an incident where Ghost asked her to shower together, which MacInnes denies. The case involves text messages and medical testimony about Ghost's reaction to cold water.

Read more »

Rebel Wilson faces cross-examination in defamation case brought by co-starRebel Wilson continues her testimony in a Sydney Federal Court defamation trial brought by Charlotte MacInnes, a lead actor in Wilson's directorial debut. MacInnes alleges Wilson defamed her on Instagram by calling her a 'sellout' and a liar. Wilson denies the claims and is also involved in other legal disputes, including a US lawsuit and a writing credit dispute with the film's writer, Hannah Reilly.

Read more »