Rebel Wilson Faces Defamation Trial as Court Hears Testimony in Dispute with Lead Actress

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson is set to testify in a defamation case brought by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actress in Wilson's directorial debut, *The Deb*. The trial centers on allegations that Wilson defamed MacInnes by falsely accusing her of retracting sexual harassment claims against producer Amanda Ghost. The case has drawn significant media attention, with key testimony already heard from MacInnes and Ghost, while Wilson is expected to take the stand today.

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson has arrived at court where she is expected to give evidence in a high-profile defamation trial against her. The case involves Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actor in Wilson's debut directorial film, * The Deb *, who is suing Wilson for defamation in the Federal Court.

Surrounded by her legal team and a throng of reporters, Wilson remained tight-lipped, offering only a brief 'good morning' to the media as she entered the courthouse. The legal battle stems from allegations that Wilson made false public statements about MacInnes, accusing her of retracting sexual harassment claims to advance her acting career.

MacInnes denies these accusations and argues that Wilson defamed her by suggesting she lied about being harassed by the film's producer, Amanda Ghost, following an incident in Ghost's Bondi apartment in 2023. The court has heard that the incident involved Ghost and MacInnes taking an evening swim in Bondi, after which Ghost suffered a severe reaction to the cold water, breaking out in welts and requiring medical attention.

According to Sue Chrysanthou SC, representing MacInnes, the two returned to the apartment to warm up, where Ghost took a bath while both remained in their swimwear. Ghost, who flew from the UK to testify, has been a key witness in the trial. The dispute escalated in July 2024 when Wilson posted a video on Instagram accusing Ghost of misconduct toward 'the lead actress of the film.

' The following month, Wilson allegedly instructed her US-based PR firm to create a website portraying Ghost as a 'madam' who procured young women for wealthy clients. The trial has already featured testimony from MacInnes and Ghost, with Wilson set to take the stand today. Legal experts suggest the case could set a precedent for defamation claims in the entertainment industry, particularly regarding public statements made by high-profile figures





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Rebel Wilson Defamation Trial Charlotte Macinnes The Deb Amanda Ghost

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