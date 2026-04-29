Rebel Wilson Faces Defamation Trial Over Instagram Posts About Sexual Harassment Allegations

Rebel Wilson continues to testify in a defamation case brought by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actor in Wilson’s directorial debut. MacInnes claims Wilson defamed her by suggesting she recanted a sexual harassment complaint about producer Amanda Ghost in exchange for job opportunities. Wilson denies fabricating the allegations, calling the situation an 'absolute nightmare' for her as a first-time director.

Rebel Wilson has returned to the Federal Court witness stand for a third day as she defends herself against a defamation lawsuit filed by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actor in Wilson’s directorial debut.

MacInnes is suing the Hollywood star over a series of Instagram stories posted between September 2024 and July last year, in which Wilson allegedly suggested MacInnes was a 'sellout' and a liar who recanted a sexual harassment complaint about one of the film’s producers, Amanda Ghost, in exchange for job opportunities. MacInnes denies ever making such a complaint. Wilson, who also served as a producer on the film, is facing additional lawsuits from the international co-producers of the project.

During her testimony in Sydney’s Federal Court, Wilson rejected claims made by MacInnes’ barrister, Sue Chrysanthou, SC, that she fabricated the complaint to create division between Ghost and MacInnes. Wilson described the situation as an 'absolute nightmare' for her as a first-time director, emphasizing that it would not have been in her interest to invent such allegations.

'It’s nonsensical. I’d worked for years to get this project up,' she said.

'It would not at all be in my interest to make up a sexual harassment complaint between these two very important people. ' In her Instagram stories, Wilson implied that MacInnes had made 'a complaint to me as director' that Ghost 'asked her to have a bath and shower with her and it made her feel uncomfortable. ' Although neither MacInnes nor Ghost was named in the initial posts, the stories included identifying details, such as an image of MacInnes.

Both women have confirmed that they shared a bath on September 5, 2023, while wearing swimsuits, following a medical episode where Ghost reacted to cold water after swimming at Bondi Beach. They were staying at a rented apartment in Bondi during rehearsals for the film at the time. It is also undisputed that Wilson called MacInnes on September 7, 2023, before texting Ghost: 'Charlotte says all good.

She just meant ‘it was a bizarre situation’ not that she felt personally uncomfortable x.

' However, Wilson revisited the alleged complaint in October 2023, which Chrysanthou claims was used as 'leverage' in a commercial dispute with the film’s producers—a claim Wilson denies. 'You used the allegation, which had long since been resolved, to get your way, didn’t you? ' Chrysanthou asked during cross-examination. Wilson responded, 'It hadn’t been resolved.

Things had calmed down, yes, but did I have a sense of uneasiness about what the truth was, what actually happened? Yes, I had an uneasiness. It was really sus.

' The Federal Court hearing in Sydney is expected to conclude on Friday after a nine-day trial





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