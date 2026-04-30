Rebel Wilson Faces Third Day of Testimony in Defamation Lawsuit Brought by Lead Actor

Rebel Wilson continues to defend herself in a defamation case brought by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actor in her directorial debut. The lawsuit centers on Instagram stories Wilson posted, alleging MacInnes recanted a sexual harassment complaint. Wilson denies fabricating the claim, while MacInnes insists no complaint was made. The case has drawn significant attention, with additional lawsuits from the film’s co-producers adding to the legal complexity.

Rebel Wilson has returned to the witness stand in the Federal Court for a third day as she continues to defend herself against a defamation lawsuit brought by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actor in her directorial debut.

The legal battle stems from a series of Instagram stories Wilson posted between September 2024 and July last year, in which she allegedly defamed MacInnes by suggesting she was a 'sellout' and a liar who recanted a sexual harassment complaint to Wilson about one of the film’s producers, Amanda Ghost, in exchange for future job opportunities. MacInnes denies ever making such a complaint, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal confrontation that has captivated the entertainment industry.

Wilson, who also served as a producer on the film, is facing additional lawsuits from the international co-producers, further complicating the case. During her testimony, Wilson vehemently denied accusations that she fabricated the complaint to create discord between Ghost and MacInnes, calling the suggestion 'nonsense.

' She emphasized the immense pressure she faced as a first-time director, stating that it would have been counterproductive to invent such a serious allegation. The court heard that Wilson had initially shared details of the alleged complaint in an Instagram story, which included identifying information about MacInnes, though neither woman was named directly. The story referenced an incident where MacInnes claimed Ghost had asked her to shower together, making her uncomfortable.

However, MacInnes and Ghost later clarified that the situation arose from a medical episode involving Ghost’s reaction to cold water after swimming at Bondi Beach. Despite this, Wilson continued to raise the issue in subsequent communications, leading MacInnes’ legal team to argue that she used the allegation as leverage in a commercial dispute with the film’s producers. Wilson denied these claims, asserting that she remained uneasy about the truth of what had transpired.

The cross-examination of Wilson by MacInnes’ barrister, Sue Chrysanthou, SC, is expected to conclude on Thursday morning, with the outcome of the case potentially setting a precedent for defamation lawsuits in the entertainment industry





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Rebel Wilson Defamation Lawsuit Charlotte Macinnes Sexual Harassment Allegations Federal Court

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